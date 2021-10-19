20 Years of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein: Dia Mirza reflects on her musical love story with R Madhavan

Gautham Menon's Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein clocks 20 years today and Dia Mirza is fondly looking back on some special memories. In a conversation with HT, the actress who starred in the love triangle drama opposite R Madhavan and Saif Ali Khan opened up about how the film makes her nostalgic and the love has been overwhelming.

Speaking to the portal, Dia said, "Every year around this time, I remember the moments I spent on the sets of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein. This film was my introduction to a new creative journey and also to the industry. I am very grateful that both the film and the people I worked with made me believe that I had chosen the right path."

“Even though I was a young girl who had not even travelled abroad before venturing out to win Miss Asia Pacific Crown, this film and its cast and crew made me feel that I belonged," the actress who recently became a mum added.

Dia Mirza also revealed that she connected to her character due to her poise and dignity. Elaborating on her character and its relevance in today's times, Dia said, "Two decades before the kind of gender lens that we apply to female characters now, this girl knew how to stand her ground and refused to be intimidated or bullied. And of course, the film’s music was and is so soul-filling. I guess, so many fans look back at this film with nostalgia because we are no longer making musical love stories. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, its songs and dialogues take people back to a sweeter, simpler era. That I guess explains the lasting appeal of the film."

She revealed that it is gratifying to see the love that the film and its songs receive to this day. "People even continue to enjoy the music from the film. Watching videos of people singing, dancing and performing the songs of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein makes us feel like the movie released yesterday! What a privilege for an actor to be a part of this kind of love," Dia remarked fondly.

