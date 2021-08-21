200 Halla Ho Twitter Review: Positive reactions pour in for Amol Palekar's promising social drama

200 Halla Ho a vigilante tale, set in the backdrop of a courtroom and social drama was released on August 21. The film is based on real-life incidents that occurred in 2005. 200 Halla Ho features Amol Palekar, Rinku Rajguru, Barun Sobti and Sahil Khattar. Directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, the story revolves around 200 women who stormed the Nagpur district court and killed the rape accused Akku Yadav. The thrilling movie takes Bollywood buffs back into the time when women stood together to fight justice.

Fans were eagerly waiting to see Palekar’s comeback as he has stayed away from the camera since 2009. The movie showcases how Dalit women are suffering from years of rape, harassment, eve-teasing by the local goon Balli Choudhary (Sahil Khattar), stand up together and fight for justice with the help Asha Surve (Rinku Rajguri). As soon as the 200 Halla Ho hit the OTT platform, the audience declared their reviews. Several Twitter users who saw the film on ZEE5 took called it a “Superb” film. A user wrote, “Watched #200HallaHo movie it's good and worth watching. Dear @BarunSobtiSays you are good at your role, wanted to watch you in more projects. Good Luck in everything you do.” Another one said, “#200HallaHo is a very important film, i recommend to watch this thrilling, gripping courtroom drama movie, inspired by true events. It's an absolute eye opener. What a cast, loved Sir Amol Paleker's performance, so convincing.Loved it.”

Watched #200HallaHo movie it's good and worth watching. Dear @BarunSobtiSays you are good at your role , wanted to watch you in more projects. Good Luck in everything you do — indu (@indulikhi4ever) August 20, 2021

Had high expectations from #200HallaHo but it was quite underwhelming. Had so much potential, and it did hit a few notes right, but could have been a far better movie. — Aditi Dani (@daniaditi) August 20, 2021

As a women and an Indian,I really like the movie.I was furious that this horrifying crime against women wasn't given media attention.But as #BarunSobti fan I am very disappointed because his character Umesh Joshi was basically dispensable.#200HallaHo — Mandvi Saxena (@mandvisaxena5) August 20, 2021

It is a big deal in itself that 200 women got together. He had raised his voice against the caste system and he had moved the court which was a big deal in itself.#200HallaHo — justicealways (@saurabhjain0541) August 20, 2021

#200HallaHo is a very important film, i recommend to watch this thrilling, gripping courtroom drama movie, inspired by true events. It's an absolute eye opener. What a cast, loved Sir Amol Paleker's performance, so convincing.Loved it. @ZEE5India @rinkurajguru_ @sarthakdasgupta — Durgesh Prajapati (@Durgeshlucy18) August 20, 2021

200 Halla Ho is available to stream on Zee5.

