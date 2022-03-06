2019 Fraud Case: Non-bailable warrant issued against Sonakshi Sinha, told to appear in Moradabad Court.

Sonakshi Sinha's legal trouble seems to have not yet settled down. According to latest reports, the actress has been told to appear in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad court next month in a 2019 fraud case. Back then, Sonakshi was accused of cheating, criminal conspiracy and breach of trust by an event organiser named Pramod Sharma.

According to reports, Sonakshi was paid a sum of Rs 28 lakh in advance for an event in Delhi where she was supposed to make an appearance as a chief guest. However, the actress did not attend the event and had taken an advance payment for the same. The event organiser Pramod Sharma reportedly filed a complaint against the actress in 2019 after repeated attempts to recover the money.

Now, the Moradabad court has reportedly issued a non-bailable warrant against the actress in the fraud case. Not just that, the court has also directed Sonakshi to appear in court on 25 April.

As per earlier reports, the Dabangg actress had signed a memorandum of understanding for the event. However, on the day of the event, Sonakshi's team demanded a change in the timing of the event. While the organisers refused to adhere to this demand, the actress reportedly backed out.

Sonakshi Sinha has not yet commented on the matter.

