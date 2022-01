2022 Release Calendar: Prithviraj to Gehraiyaan; List of movies releasing this year

Every year, Bollywood brings you a plethora of movies belonging to different genres, be it horror or comedy to keep the audiences entertained. Last year we saw exceptional movies including Shershaah, 83, Tadap, Bell Bottom, Antim: The Final truth that kept audiences to the edge of their seats with action, drama and thrill. Similarly, even 2022 has a wide list of movies that will give audiences an entertaining mode of escape from their hectic lives. So, as we welcome New Year 2022, here, we have curated a list of Bollywood movies that will release this year. Take a look:

Radhe Shyam