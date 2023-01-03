2023 Calendar: List of TOP 20 Bollywood movies releasing in theatres

Grab your Google calendars and be ready to save the date or month as your favorite Bollywood movies are all set to hit the theatres! While some popular Bollywood films like Mission Majnu, and Chakda Xpress will be released on the OTT platforms, many films of the Hindi Cinema can now be viewed at the theatres along with your loved ones. So, hold onto your breath and save the dates below to watch out for your favorite films.

JANUARY 1. Kuttey Directed by ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj, Kuttey is a comedy thriller film starring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles while Radhika Madan, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj essay supporting roles. The film is slated for theatrical release on January 13, 2023. As depicted in the trailer of the film, three stray gangs unintentionally cross paths on the hunt on the outskirts of Mumbai. Watch the movie to see how the story unfolds.

2. Pathaan Marking megastar Shah Rukh Khan's comeback after a gap of 5 years, Siddharth Anand's directorial Pathaan will release in theatres on January 25. This action film stars popular actors Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in key roles. So far, two songs from the movie—Besharam Rang and Jhoome Jo Pathaan have been released, generating a positive buzz in the world of showbizz.

FEBRUARY 3. Shehzada Starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, Shehzada is an upcoming action drama film written and directed by Rohit Dhawan. The film is slated to hit the theatres on February 10. This film is a remake of the 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo which had featured Allu Arjun in the lead role. So far, only the teaser of the film has been released and fans eagerly look forward to watching the film in the theatres.

4. Selfiee The movie 'Selfiee' is the 2019 Malayalam-language comedy Driving License. The film is directed by Raj Mehta. It features Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi in lead roles in this comedy-drama film. The exact release date is not yet known. However, news reports suggest that it is slated to release in February 24 this year.

MARCH 5. Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Helmed by Ashima Chibber, this film stars Rani Mukerji in a key role. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of the film which was loved by many netizens.

6. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, Luv Ranjan's directorial Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on March 8, 2023. This romantic comedy has already created a buzz among fans of the lead actors. The makers of the film recently released the title teaser of the film which was loved by several netizens.

7. Bholaa Marking Ajay Devgn's first directorial, Bhola is an upcoming film starring Ajay Devgn himself and Tabu in lead roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on March 30. In December last year, Bholaa's first motion poster featuring Ajay Devgn was released which did take the internet by storm.

APRIL 8. Bawaal Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal will release on April 7, 2023. Though we have no idea about the storyline yet, the film was mainly shot in France, Germany, Poland, and Switzerland. The film is directed b Nitesh Tiwari.

9. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Releasing on April 21 this year, Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, and Amrita Puri in crucial roles. This film also marks the debut of popular TV actor Shehnaaz Gill.

10. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani would release on April 28 and would mark ace filmmaker Karan Johar's return as a director after seven years. He last directed the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which was a commercial success. The film also features legendary actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

JUNE 11. Jawan Written and directed by famous South filmmaker Atlee, Jawan features megastar Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The film will hit the theatres on June 2. Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a glimpse of the film wherein SRK can be seen sitting strong with his head held high in a bandaged condition.

12. Adipurush Starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in key roles, Om Raut's Adipurush will release on June 16. Earlier the film was slated to arrive in the theatres in January, but later, the makers decided to push the release date of the film to June. The film is based on the epic of Ramayana.

13. Dream Girl 2 Featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday in lead roles, Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial Dream Girl 2 will hit the theatres on June 23.

14. Satyaprem Ki Katha Satyaprem Ki Katha is an upcoming romantic drama film directed by Sameer Vidwans. It stars Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan in lead roles and is scheduled to arrive at the theatres on June 29.

JULY 15. Yodha Sidharth Malhotra starrer Yodha will hit the theatres on July 7. Produced by Karan Johar under the banner of Dharma Productions, the film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles. As the name suggests, this film is filled with action and thrill.

AUGUST 16. Animal Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal is set to hit the theatres on August 11. Recently, on New Year, the makers of the film unveiled Ranbir's first look from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's crime drama. In the first look, Ranbir looks fierce and intense thereby creating a buzz about his role in the film.

NOVEMBER 17. Tiger 3 Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 will release on November 10. This film will also feature popular actor Revathi, which also implies that Salman and Revathi will feature in a film together after a gap of 32 years. This film will be released around the time of Diwali and is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

DECEMBER 18. Sam Bahadur Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur is based on the life of General Sam Manekshaw. The film is directed by ace filmmaker Meghna Gulzar and is scheduled to hit the theatres on December 1. The film also features Sanya Malhotra in a crucial role.

19. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in key roles. The film is slated to hit the theatres on December 25 on the occasion of Christmas.