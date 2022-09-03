21-year-old TikToker Tanya Pardazi dies in Skydiving accident; Here are the details

In a heartbreaking skydiving accident, a 21-year-old TikToker named Tanya Pardazi lost her life. The social media influencer from Canada was a known and much-loved face on TikTok with close to 100,000 followers. Although it seemed life was going well for Pardazi, lightning struck on August 27, 2022, when she went for her first solo skydive.

So, what really happened that took the precious life of Tanya Pardazi? That is exactly what we will learn in this article. We would also learn more about her personal life and how she became a popular name on TikTok and other social media platforms.

Who was Tanya Pardazi?

Tanya Pardazi was a TikToker and beauty queen from Canada. Her TikTok profile currently has 95.4K followers with over 2 million likes to her name. Hence, it is fair to say that Pardazi was a popular face on TikTok and a beautiful 21-year-old girl.

She was a student of philosophy at the University of Toronto, Scarborough. She was also a part of the university's cheerleading team, who paid a tribute to her after her untimely demise. Pardazi also competed in the Miss Canada beauty pageant in 2017 and became one of the semi-finalists of the event.

On her TikTok account, she shared videos on several topics relating to psychology, aliens, the history of art, and more. The last video that she shared on her TikTok was on August 22 in which she talked about her uncontrollable urge to solve a puzzle that she had been working on for two days. In fact, at the start of the video, Pardazi also mentioned that she went skydiving a couple of days ago.

What happened to Tanya Pardazi?

Tanya Pardazi was fond of skydiving and was a student at Skydive Toronto, a skydiving school and community that has been teaching skydiving since 1972. On the 27th day of August, Pardazi went on her first solo skydive, which turned out to be disastrous for the social media star.

According to reports, the dive went wrong when Pardazi could not open the main parachute in time. Skydive Toronto released an official press statement in which the company stated that Tanya "released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate."

Following the accident, Pardazi suffered fatal injuries and was taken to the nearest hospital as soon as possible. However, it was too late for her and the TikToker was pronounced dead on arrival.

