21 year wait to Irrfan Khan being the original choice, 5 revelations about Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham

Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham Singh has been the talk of the town since the trailer of the film has been released. Starring Vicky as the revolutionary Udham Singh, the film showcases how one man from India decided to avenge the biggest massacre in Amritsar by killing the instigator, General Dyer. The film showcases how Vicky Kaushal, who is playing the lead role, undergoes a metamorphosis to avenge the killings at the Jallianwala Bagh incident in 1919. Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronni Lahiri, the film is all set to stream from October 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

Now, ahead of the release of Vicky starrer, the makers revealed several interesting stories that went into making the film. From waiting 21 years to shoot the film to working hard on the set design to Irrfan Khan being the first choice for the lead role, makers of Sardar Udham have shared unknown facts about the film. So without further adieu, here are the 5 revelations about Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham.

A 21-year process

Shoojit Sircar was also deeply affected by his visit to Jallianwala Bagh over 20 years ago and started reading about what happened. He went to libraries, collated documents and sourced information from survivors of the massacre. When he started this journey, he wasn’t sure if he would actually make this film. He says, “There was a passion with which I came to Mumbai to make this film. So just like Sardar Udham Singh, I have waited 21 years to make this film. Whatever my expression is, I have poured it completely into this film”.

Irrfan Khan was to play Udham Singh

The first actor who came into the mind of the makers to play the lead role was the phenomenal actor, the late Irrfan Khan. Due to his chronic illness and unfortunate demise, the makers of the movie saw Sardar Udham in Vicky Kaushal. Going by his look in the trailer, we can surely say that has absolutely nailed it. We could see the love for our country and a passion in his eyes as Sardar Udham, and fans of Vicky simply can’t wait to watch him in this movie.

Recreation of Sets

Creating an environment that justifies the world of 1919-1940 was a herculean task. However, with passion, zeal, hard work and dedication to telling the story of Udham Singh, all film sets in this movie were recreated to give an authentic and rustic vibe of the older British era. The trailer of the movie showcases massive pillar buildings with vintage cars, trains working on coal, and how India looked during the time of colonial rule.

Ronnie Lahiri, the producer is a history buff

Ronnie Lahiri is considered to be one of the finest producers in the country to make films that are not only blockbusters but are relatable to people in some way or the other. Films produced by him impart knowledge to viewers about things and social issues which are considered taboo to talk about. He is known for producing movies like Vicky Donor, Pink, Piku, Gulabo Sitabo and now Sardar Udham. But do you know that along with being a great producer he is a history buff who loves to visit the past of our country and gain knowledge about what happened? Having worked with Shoojit Sircar before, the duo with a lot of similar interests knew that it was absolutely essential to dive deep into this subject to make a movie on Sardar Udham Singh. And having seen the trailer, we can say that their effort is simply outstanding.

A lot of Intense research

The backbone for any movie is intense research. Both the producer, Ronnie and the director Shoojit are fond of history and try to learn a lot from what happened in the past. Shoojit was interested in studying the life of Sardar Udham Singh from a very early age of his career. Though he never thought about making a movie on him. He studied Singh for 21 years before getting the confidence to make a movie on him.

Also Read|Shoojit Sircar says Vicky Kaushal wouldn't have been in 'Sardar Udham' if he had not done THIS movie