21 Years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Fans hail Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai's performance as Sameer and Nandini

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam celebrates its 21 year anniversary, fans recall Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's performance as Sameer and Nandini.
16362 reads Mumbai
Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Ajay Devgn starrer Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam hit the theatres on this day 21 years ago. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film was full of grandeur, aesthetics, and drama. The movie was an instant hit and still remains fan favourite. Be it Salman Khan's style, Aishwarya Rai's unparalleled beauty, Ajay Devgn's generosity, we're sure the cinema halls will echo with hoots and whistles if the film is reeled once again. The concept of love and separation, patience, and sacrifice, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was a blockbuster in those times.

As Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam completes 21 years today, fans are nostalgic remembering Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's performance as Sameer and Nandini in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is considered one of the best films of its time. Big lavish sets, rich traditional costumes, A-lister star cast, meaningful songs, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's incredible direction, the film is a timeless classic. Celebrating the film's 21 year anniversary, fans are taking to their twitter handles and wishing the stars on the milestone.

"It swamp d nation vt itz romance n pathos. Some films r magnum-opus not bcoz of d scale alone, bt also for itz tymlessness, creativity, beauty, characters,pain,eternal luv,  songs, d performances, d craft dat lives forever #Salmankhan u beauty #21YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam," a fan wrote. 

"Also, it’s been 21 years of Nandini! Woah time really flies! #21YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam #AishwaryaRaiBachchan," another fan tweeted.

Check out more reactions:

Also Read: Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam CLIMAX 2.0: Nandini going with Vanraj or Sameer, how would you like the film to end?

