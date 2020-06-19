21 Years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam: Fans hail Salman Khan & Aishwarya Rai's performance as Sameer and Nandini

As Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam celebrates its 21 year anniversary, fans recall Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's performance as Sameer and Nandini.

As Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam completes 21 years today, fans are nostalgic remembering Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai's performance as Sameer and Nandini in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is considered one of the best films of its time. Big lavish sets, rich traditional costumes, A-lister star cast, meaningful songs, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's incredible direction, the film is a timeless classic. Celebrating the film's 21 year anniversary, fans are taking to their twitter handles and wishing the stars on the milestone.

"It swamp d nation vt itz romance n pathos. Some films r magnum-opus not bcoz of d scale alone, bt also for itz tymlessness, creativity, beauty, characters,pain,eternal luv, songs, d performances, d craft dat lives forever #Salmankhan u beauty #21YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam," a fan wrote.

"Also, it’s been 21 years of Nandini! Woah time really flies! #21YearsOfHumDilDeChukeSanam #AishwaryaRaiBachchan," another fan tweeted.

