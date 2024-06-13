21 years of Chalte Chalte Quiz: Answer 8 questions to prove you’re Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji starrer’s forever fan

Chalte Chalte, a popular romantic drama, was released in 2003. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles, received immense love from the audience, which has not faded over time.

Chalte Chalte, which showcased the love story of Raj and Priya, has completed 21 years since its release today, June 13, 2024. The Aziz Mirza directorial beautifully depicted the journey of two people with opposite personalities and the struggles in their marriage. The melodious songs are also engraved in the hearts of the movie’s fans to this date.

Do you think that you’re Chalte Chalte’s number one fan? Here’s your chance to prove it. On the special occasion of the film’s 21st anniversary, we bring to you this quiz consisting of 8 questions to test your knowledge about it. So please ‘Suno Na’ and answer fun questions about this Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer.

