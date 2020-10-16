22 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Kajol goes back in time as she shares ICONIC moments with Shah Rukh Khan

Today, as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocks 22 years, Kajol marked the special occasion with three iconic moments and dialogues from the film that will make you nostalgic.

If there's one Bollywood film that every '90s kids is fond of, it is 's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film revamped the definition of a young love triangle and friendship that made the trio of , Rani Mukerji and Kajol one of the most favourite onscreen pairs. Today, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocks 22 years and to mark the special occasion Kajol shared three iconic moments and dialogues from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol's videos are bound to take you down memory lane as she shared a fun, caricature version of her dialogues. The first dialogue video is based on Kajol's heartbreak when she finds out that Rahul is indeed in love with Tina. Her caption for all the dialogues videos read, "All cartooned out 22 odd years later #Rahul #Anjali #22YearsOfAnjali #KKHHmemories."

The second video included Rahul and Anjali's reunion dialogue at the summer camp when she says, "Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhaoge." Whereas, the third and one of the most loved dialogues is their iconic cheater dialogue which has been re-created by millions on Dubsmash and TikTok videos over the years.

Check out Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai post:

Apart from Kajol, director Karan Johar also took to social media to share SRK's snipped and mark the special day. He wrote, "#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love."

Take a look:

Which is your favourite Kuch Kuch Hota Hai moment? Let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan reveals that he now finds some scenes of the film CREEPY

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×