  1. Home
  2. entertainment

22 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Kajol goes back in time as she shares ICONIC moments with Shah Rukh Khan

Today, as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocks 22 years, Kajol marked the special occasion with three iconic moments and dialogues from the film that will make you nostalgic.
11325 reads Mumbai
22 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan.22 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Kajol goes back in time as she shares ICONIC moments with Shah Rukh Khan.
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

If there's one Bollywood film that every '90s kids is fond of, it is Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The film revamped the definition of a young love triangle and friendship that made the trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Kajol one of the most favourite onscreen pairs. Today, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai clocks 22 years and to mark the special occasion Kajol shared three iconic moments and dialogues from the film.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol's videos are bound to take you down memory lane as she shared a fun, caricature version of her dialogues. The first dialogue video is based on Kajol's heartbreak when she finds out that Rahul is indeed in love with Tina. Her caption for all the dialogues videos read, "All cartooned out 22 odd years later #Rahul #Anjali #22YearsOfAnjali #KKHHmemories."

The second video included Rahul and Anjali's reunion dialogue at the summer camp when she says, "Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhaoge." Whereas, the third and one of the most loved dialogues is their iconic cheater dialogue which has been re-created by millions on Dubsmash and TikTok videos over the years.  

Check out Kajol's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All cartooned out 22 odd years later #Rahul #Anjali #22YearsOfAnjali #KKHHmemories

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All cartooned out 22 odd years later #Rahul #Anjali #22YearsOfAnjali #KKHHmemories

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

All cartooned out 22 odd years later #Rahul #Anjali #22YearsOfAnjali #KKHHmemories

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

Apart from Kajol, director Karan Johar also took to social media to share SRK's snipped and mark the special day. He wrote, "#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love."

Take a look:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#22yearsofKKHH.....memories of a lifetime ...eternally grateful for all the love

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Which is your favourite Kuch Kuch Hota Hai moment? Let us know in the comments below. 

ALSO READ: 20 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan reveals that he now finds some scenes of the film CREEPY  

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Karan Johar celebrates as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 22: Grateful for all the love
Throwback: Did you know Kajol suffered a memory loss on the sets of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai CLIMAX 2.0: Anjali with Rahul or Aman or no one, how would you like the film to end?
Karan Johar recalls 'timeless' journey with Shah Rukh, Kajol & Rani as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 21 years
Karan Johar says Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is the most politically incorrect film
Kajol's reply to fan asking if Shah Rukh Khan is best will make SRK sing his Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani song
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement