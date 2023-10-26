22 years of Indian: Sunny Deol shares glimpse of iconic scenes; ‘A film that was relevant today and even know’

Sunny Deol is a cynosure to reckon with, courtesy of his powerful performances in various remarkable films. Gadar 2 star has always been admired for his hard-core action on screen. His several formidable roles and iconic dialogues continue to rule the hearts of fans. One of his most loved films is the 2001 release, Indian, which has completed 22 years of its release. Taking to his social media, the actor shared a video clip, marking the occasion, and fans couldn’t stop gushing over the post.

Sunny Deol shares iconic glimpses from his 2001 release Indian

On Thursday, October 26, Sunny Deol took to his social media and shared video clips from his 2001 release, Indian. This year, the film directed by N. Maharajan completed 22 years of release. Despite being more than two decades since its release, the film continues to mesmerize the fans.

Marking the occasion, Sunny shared several iconic scenes and dialogues of the film in his latest Instagram post. He captioned the post, “#22YearsOfIndian A film that was relevant today and even know. So many memories #Indian”

Take a look:

Internet users hail it as their 'favorite movie'

The post shared by Sunny Deol sent the internet into a state of frenzy. Minutes after the post, several fans hailed it as their favorite movie, while several wrote the iconic dialogue, "Hindustan Zindabaad" in the comments section.

A fan wrote, “Such a fabulous movie”, while another fan wrote, “My favourite movie Indian." A third fan commented, “Hindustan Zindabad Hindustan Zindabad Hindustan”

Diving into Sunny Deol's forthcoming project line-up

Needless to say, the year 2023 turned out to be an eventful year for Sunny Deol after the success of his last release, Gadar 2 co-starring Ameesha Patel. Nearly 22 years after the release of Gadar, Sunny reprised his role as Tara Singh in Anil Sharma’s directorial, which went on to break massive records at the box office. Post the film release, Sunny was flooded with several film offers.

Talking about his forthcoming projects, the actor is all set to work for his 2002 action-drama, Maa Tujhe Salaam. In addition to this, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sunny has joined hands with JP Dutta, and Nidhi Dutta for Border 2 which is touted as India’s biggest war film.

In addition to this, we were the first ones to report that Sunny Deol is also teaming up with Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Santoshi for a yet-untitled film. The film will be based on an acclaimed Punjabi play, “Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya O Jamyai Nai”.

As per our exclusive sources, Sunny will also be seen playing the part of Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in the roles of Lord Ram and Sita, respectively.

