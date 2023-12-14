22 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Kajol recalls Aryan Khan’s on-screen debut; Karan Johar gets nostalgic

Karan Johar’s one of the much loved and iconic films, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released in the year 2001. The film had an exemplary star cast consisting of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan, Rani Mukerji amongst others. Apart from a beautiful storyline, the quintessential Bollywood film gave several iconic dialogues and characters. Even years after its release, the film continues to be fans favorite.

Kajol recollects memories from past on 22 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Today, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham clocks 22 years of its release. On the occasion, Kajol and Karan Johar got nostalgic as they shared heart-touching notes on their respective social media handles.

On Thursday, December 14, Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a video collated with iconic pictures from the film as she revisited the memories. Along with the post, she wrote, “22 years to #k3g .. Another acronym but yes another long lasting memory !!!”

She recalled, “Yash uncle actually renovated and made new makeup rooms in Filmistan studios permanently just for the shooting of this film because even with the vanity vans it was not going to be enough for this gigantic starrer! @karanjohar collapsed and fainted on set because of dehydration in the first few days .. it was really really hot! And this was @___aryan___ 's debut on screen.. !”

Adding further, she wrote, “It was also I think my first comeback ( not sure about this part tho ) too many comebacks ago ) And the first and only time I stood in front of the pyramids and truly felt them with my soul.. so yes this was a truly HUGE film in every which way , in life and cinema !”

Fans couldn't stop gushing over

The post shared by the actress left fans go gaga as they swarmed to the comments section to express their love for the film. A fan wrote, “The sweetest and most beautiful movie, this is my favorite movie, Rahul & Anjali Congratulations 22 years of k3g” and another fan commented, “22 years and still winning hearts.”

A third fan wrote, “I choose this movie over everything.”

Karan Johar pens heart-touching note on 22 years of K3G

In addition to this, the profound filmmaker Karan Johar also shared an emotional yet significant scene from the film. An additional touch of love has been added with the song Suraj Hua Madham’s theme. Along with the post, KJo penned a sweet note in the caption.

He wrote, “My annual reminder of “It’s all about loving your family”…and my audience who have kept the spirit of #K3G alive even 22 years later. Eternally grateful to magnificent & magnanimous cast - Amit ji, Jaya ji, shahrukh bhai, kajol, duggu and bebo and all other special people in the cast and crew for just making this journey the most memorable one! Thank you today and always (accompanied by folded hand emojis)”

When Karan Johar thought Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham would flop

A few months back, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Karan Johar had admitted getting bad reviews for the film and thought that the film would flop. He was very depressed at the time of its release.

He further recalled, "I called Anil Thadani who was a massive distributor producer, and exhibitor, and I called him, and he was like 'Karan are you going crazy? This is pre-Eid, just wait for Monday.' He said Monday if your advance is good for the second week that means you are home. I walked to a temple, I was very dramatic in my head. I was like if the film flops what am I gonna do because my dad (Yash Johar) told me if this film flops, we will have to go back to our old house because we put all our money into this film whatever we made on Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

