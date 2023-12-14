22 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: Kareena Kapoor aka Poo drops VIDEO; Ranveer Singh REACTS in Rocky style

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham hit the screens in 2001 and even after all these years, fans still consider it their go-to movie for comfort. Interestingly, today marks the 22nd anniversary of its release on December 14.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress who portrayed the iconic character Poo in the film, took the opportunity to reminisce about some of her memorable Poo moments in a video as she celebrated the 22nd anniversary of the movie's release. Keep reading to discover the reactions from fans and Ranveer Singh to her post.

As Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham turns 22, Kareena Kapoor shares video comprising clips from the film

From director Karan Johar to actress Kajol, the occasion has left not just fans but also the star cast of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham nostalgic. The next in line to rejoice in the film’s anniversary is none other than Kareena Kapoor Khan aka Poo, who took to her Instagram account to drop a video comprising a series of clips from the movie.

Bebo shared a video with the caption, "Still going strong after 22 years," which featured a compilation of clips from the movie highlighting her character as Poo. The video included iconic moments like the famous dialogue, "Kaun hai yeh jisne dobara mudke mujhe nahin dekha," and the catchy song You Are My Soniya. It's a delightful collection of fun moments from K3G.

Notably, the video caught the attention of actor Ranveer Singh as he reacted saying, “Hi babez. Rocky Randhawa this side.”

Poo fever rises among fans as the film clocks 22 years of its release

Throughout the years, Kareena has taken on diverse roles in movies. However, Poo remains a character that never fails to delight audiences, even after all these years of being portrayed by the actress. When the video was shared on her social media account by the Jab We Met star, her fans wasted no time in expressing their excitement. While some couldn't contain their enthusiasm for Poo, others were simply amazed by the 'queen'.

“Poo is bebo and bebo is poo. This character is timeless, every generation will be able to relate to it!” “poo foreva n eva” “Queen 22 years and still relevant” “RAISED A WHOLE GENERATION” “all time fav P.H.A.T Pooja AKA Poo” “ICONICCCC” and “Poo will always be special,” read some fan reactions to the actress’ post.

