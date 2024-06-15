23 Years of Lagaan: Did you know Aamir Khan rejected Ashutosh Gowariker’s movie 5-minutes into narration? Called it ‘bizarre thought’

Aamir Khan's most iconic and cult classic movie Lagaan completed 23 years since its release on June 15, 2024. Khan, known for delivering numerous hits in his illustrious nearly 50-year career, recalled how the film remains one of his most cherished projects. Initially hesitant about the storyline, Khan revealed in an old interview with us that he rejected the script within five minutes of hearing it. He found the concept of villagers playing cricket against British rulers during a drought peculiar and bizarre.

When Aamir Khan rejected Lagaan within 5-minutes of narration

When asked about his Oscar-nominated film, Aamir Khan recounted that upon hearing the narration of Lagaan, he initially rejected it within five minutes. He found the idea of villagers being unable to pay taxes due to drought and playing cricket with British officials quite bizarre. Khan expressed to Ashutosh Gowariker that he needed a different story.

However, after reading the final script, Khan changed his mind, describing it as incredible. Despite recognizing its potential to break mainstream cinema records, he hesitated to commit.

Reflecting on his decision, Khan admitted to wondering why he had initially turned down the film. Eventually, he asked Gowariker to narrate the script to his parents, who were deeply moved and encouraged him to take on the project.

Lagaan went on to become one of the Indian films ever nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the prestigious Oscars.

Apart from Aamir Khan, the movie also starred Gracy Singh as Gauri, Rachel Shelley as Elizabeth Russell, Paul Blackthorne as Captain Andrew Russell, Suhasini Mulay as Yashodhara, Kulbhushan Kharbanda as Raja Puran Singh, Rajendra Gupta as Mukhiya, Raghubir Yadav as Bhura, Rajesh Vivek as Guran, Daya Shankar Pandey as Goli, Amin Hajee as Bagha, Javed Khan as Ram Singh, Akhilendra Mishra as Arjan, Yashpal Sharma as Lakha, Aditya Lakhia as Kachra, and A.K. Hangal as Shambhu Kaka.

Aamir Khan on the work front

Currently, Aamir Khan is occupied with filming his upcoming project titled Sitaare Zameen Par. According to reports by Hindustan Times, the movie will center around Down Syndrome. Additionally, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Genelia Deshmukh has been cast as the female lead in this film.

