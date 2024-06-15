23 Years Of Lagaan: Javed Akhtar recalls indelible 'music sessions' with AR Rahman & Ashutosh Gowariker; shares being on his 'creative toes'

As Aamir Khan's iconic film Lagaan completed its 23rd anniversary on June 15, 2024, one of its standout features was its exceptional music. The collaboration of music maestros Javed Akhtar and AR Rahman resulted in unforgettable tunes and songs that enriched the film's narrative. Recently, Javed Akhtar took a nostalgic journey through memory lane, reflecting on the days spent working on the film.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude as Lagaan marked this significant milestone, reminiscing about the creative process and the impact of the music that continues to resonate with audiences even after two decades.

Javed Akhtar expresses heartfelt gratitude for working with Ashutosh Gowariker and AR Rahman

Taking to Twitter, Javed Akhtar reminisced about the music sessions he had with Ashutosh, who's not just the director but also a dear friend, and the incredibly talented AR Rahman. He further added that each piece of music created by Rahman was so inspiring that it pushed him to give his best creatively.

He also expressed deep gratitude to both Ashutosh and Rahman for their roles in making the music of Lagaan truly exceptional and memorable. Javed Akhtar wrote, "Today it is 23rd year of Lagaan release. I can never forget my music sessions with the director Ashutosh saheb who is also a dear friend and the musical genius AR Rahman whose each composition made me stand on my creative toes to reach the reach the level of the tunes. I would like to thank both of them."

Their magic touch is evident in the soulful song Radha Kaise Na Jale, which perfectly captures Gauri's emotions for Bhuvan in the movie.

Javed Akhtar and musical genius AR Rahman have collaborated on numerous projects, leaving an indelible mark on Indian cinema. They've also delivered chartbusters in movies like Swades (Yun Hi Chala Chal) and Dil Se.. (Dil Se Re).

About Aamir Khan's Lagaan

Set in 1893 colonial India, Lagaan narrates the story of a parched village struggling under the weight of high taxes imposed by the ruthless British Raj. Led by the spirited Bhuvan (Aamir Khan), the villagers are presented with a seemingly impossible challenge: win a game of cricket against their arrogant British rulers.

With no prior knowledge of the sport, they must overcome immense odds, mastering the game and their own destiny. This epic tale of resilience, unity, and the fight for freedom resonated with audiences worldwide.

Lagaan's brilliance was further recognized with a nomination for the Academy Award (Oscar) for Best Foreign Language Film.

