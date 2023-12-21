23 years of Raju Chacha: Ajay Devgn recalls good old days with Rishi Kapoor; calls Kajol 'steadfast partner'

Raju Chacha is a comedy film, which had a theatrical release back in 2000. The movie left cinema halls echoing with fits of laughter and many found its content to be immensely engaging. Notably, the movie has completed 23 years of its release today, on December 21.



The film’s lead actor Ajay Devgn recently chose the occasion to reminisce about the Raju Chacha days and called his character ‘a man deeply rooted in emotion’. In addition, the actor also shared his experience of collaborating with legendary actor Rishi Kapoor in the movie. He also spoke about how his wife and actress Kajol lent her ‘unwavering support’ to him. Check out his full note inside.

Ajay Devgn celebrates 23 years of Raju Chacha, says ‘As I look back, I can only feel gratitude’

Raju Chacha boasted of a stellar star cast with comedy king Johnny Lever also featuring in it alongside Ajay, Kajol, and Rishi Kapoor. Recently, Ajay Devgn aka Raju Chacha went into a flashback to reminisce some memories from the shoot days and shared how he still holds the memories that he created with Rishi Kapoor close to his heart.

He also discussed the way his wife Kajol acted as his ‘steadfast partner on and off screen’ and stood by his side throughout the filming journey. In addition, Devgn also expressed gratitude for having bagged the opportunity to work on the movie.

In a long post on Instagram, Ajay Devgn shared, "Reflecting on 23 years of #RajuChacha, a film that holds my heart for many reasons. Anil’s directorial debut paved the way for me to embody Raju, a man deeply rooted in emotion, despite walking on the wrong side of the law. This movie gave me the opportunity to work with kids for the first time, who made things so much more fun on set, and to share the screen with Rishi Ji for the very first time, a memory I’ll always hold close to my heart. And amidst it all, @kajol stood as my steadfast partner, on and off screen, offering unwavering support. As I look back, I can only feel gratitude for having been a part of this film!”

Fans join Ajay Devgn to rejoice in Raju Chacha’s release anniversary

Soon after the actor dropped the post on his social media account, reminiscing Raju Chacha memories, his fans too gathered and hailed the ‘beautiful memories’ that the film gave cinema lovers.

“Beautiful memories for 90’s gen Ajay Sir you are my favourite since my childhood," said one comment by a user, while another user expressed, “One of my all time favourites." A third user commented, “much love Raju ChaCha," in reaction to Devgn's heartfelt post.

