24 years of Raja Hindustani: Karisma Kapoor shares a still from Aamir Khan co starrer to mark its milestone

Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan starrer Raja Hindustani has completed 24 years. Here's how the actress marked the same.

While the entire country is indulged in Diwali celebrations, Karisma Kapoor has got another reason to celebrate as one of her movies, Raja Hindustani, has completed 24 years. The actress was among the most popular divas back in the 90s and early 2000s. She continues to win hearts even now and her acting prowess is very much visible in all the movies. The stunning beauty also appears in popular platforms and other important events while grabbing everyone’s undivided attention.

Coming back to the present context, Karisma has shared a short clipping from the song Aye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein from Raja Hindustani. It was picturized on the actress and her co-star . The movie was a huge hit at the box office back then. Karisma Kapoor looks remarkable in the video as she is seen wearing a blue and green saree. She writes in the caption, “24 years of Raja Hindustani” as the fans begin sending congratulatory messages.

Check out her post below:

On the professional front, Karisma Kapoor made her digital debut earlier this year with the web series titled Mentalhood. The actress shares a good bond with her sister Kareena Kapoor Khan and is often spotted spending time with the latter. A few days back, Karisma along with parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita arrived along with her kids at Bebo and ’s residence. The diva is also fond of nephew Taimur Ali Khan and her pictures with the latter prove the same.

Credits :Karisma Kapoor Instagram

