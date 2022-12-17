25 Hindi movies on Amazon Prime Video too good to be given a miss
You’ll be surprised to know Amazon Prime Video has a vast library of old and new Hindi movies that are just so entertaining. Check out this list!
There are few things more comforting than cuddling up on your couch and watching interesting movies on your TV screen. However, it can get a little tricky to decide which movies to watch, given the huge number of movies available on digital platforms. When it comes to Hindi movies, Amazon Prime Video is one of the best OTT platforms that houses films across different genres. Whether you’re looking for thriller movies or Hindi romantic movies on Amazon Prime, we’ve got you covered! To get you straight to the good stuff, we have compiled some amazing Hindi movies on Amazon Prime that you just can’t miss.
Gully Boy
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash
Director: Zoya Akhtar
Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Vikya Maurya
Year of Release: 2019
Run Time: 2hrs 34mins
Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is a story about an aspiring street rapper named Murad, who lives in Dharavi. This film was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 2019 Academy Awards, but wasn’t nominated.
Raazi
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal
Director: Meghna Gulzar
Writer: Harinder S Sikka, Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer
Year of Release: 2018
Run Time: 2hrs 17mins
An adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, Raazi is a spy-action thriller film, which follows the life of a 20-year-old Kashmiri girl Sehmat who agrees to marry a Pakistani officer Iqbal in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin
Director: Ayan Mukerji
Writer: Hussain Dalal, Ayan Mukerji
Year of Release: 2013
Run Time: 2hrs 39mins
Former classmates Bunny and Naina reunite on a trekking trip and develop a bond. While life takes them on separate routes, they are made to realize their feelings for each other when they meet again at a mutual friend's wedding years later.
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol
Director: Aditya Chopra
Writer: Aditya Chopra
Year of Release: 1995
Run Time: 3hrs 09 mins
Simran and Raj are two strangers who cross paths whilst on a Europe trip and develop feelings for each other. On hearing that Simran will be getting married soon, Raj vows to win his lady love back and make her his bride.
Trapped
Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Geetanjali Thapa
Director: Vikramaditya Motwane
Writer: Amit Joshi, Hardik Mehta
Year of Release: 2017
Run Time: 1hr 41min
This survival movie starring Rajkummar Rao is sure to keep you hooked until the very end! It follows a call centre employee named Shaurya who unintentionally locks himself in his apartment in a high-rise, and struggles to survive with no food, water and electricity.
Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji
Director: Karan Johar
Writer: Karan Johar
Year of Release: 1998
Run Time: 3hrs 05mins
A story about a love triangle between three college buddies and how it plays out through the years. A little girl Anjali, on reading letters from her deceased mother, helps guide her widowed father to his true love.
Jab We Met
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Writer: Imtiaz Ali
Year of Release: 2007
Run Time: 2hrs 22mins
Aditya, son of a business tycoon, is heartbroken and is losing his will to live. Running away from Mumbai, he meets a girl named Geet who is chirpy and full of life. After a series of adventures together, Geet and Aditya must confront their feelings for each other.
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
Cast: R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan
Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon
Writer: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vipul D. Shah
Year of Release: 2001
Run Time: 2hrs 48mins
Maddy's crush Reena is set to get married to Rajeev. Maddy, in an attempt to woo Reena, impersonates Rajeev and makes her fall in love with him. How long can he keep up the charade until the truth finally comes out?
Dil Se
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta
Director: Mani Ratnam
Writer: Mani Ratnam
Year of Release: 1998
Run Time: 2hrs 45mins
Amar works for All India Radio is sent on a work assignment to Assam. While waiting for his train, he spots a mysterious beautiful woman who he gets infatuated with. During his travels, he encounters the woman several times but is unable to win her love. Heartbroken, Amar decides to get an arranged marriage, that’s when the mystery woman makes a comeback and reveals her troubling past.
Veer Zaara
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta
Director: Yash Chopra
Writer: Aditya Chopra
Year of Release: 2004
Run Time: 3hrs 12mins
Indian Air Force pilot Veer Pratap Singh is imprisoned on false charges. A human rights lawyer takes up his case and learns about Veer's encounter with a Pakistani girl named Zaara whose life he saved, and fell in love with.
Band Baaja Baaraat
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma
Director: Maneesh Sharma
Writer: Maneesh Sharma
Year of Release: 2010
Run Time: 2hrs 20mins
Shruti, an aspiring wedding planner, teams up with Bittoo to start up her dream venture. The only rule? They are not allowed to fall in love with each other. As they face and overcome all the obstacles that the business throws at them as one, their only rule is at risk of being broken.
Vivah
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao
Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya
Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya
Year of Release: 2006
Run Time: 2hrs 47mins
Poonam, an orphaned girl, has been raised by her uncle Krishnakant like she was his own daughter. Poonam is set to marry Prem who hails from a wealthy family. They both start to fall in love with each other and it all seems like a perfect fairytale until disaster strikes which makes Poonam fear if Prem will still accept her.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela
Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth-Garima
Year of Release: 2013
Run Time: 2hrs 35mins
Based on the renowned tragic love story of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is set against the backdrop of Gujarat. Ram and Leela are involved in a passionate love affair despite belonging to rival families that have been at war for centuries. Their love is put to the test as tensions between the families are at an all-time high.
Fanaa
Cast: Aamir Khan, Kajol
Director: Kunal Kohli
Writer: Shibani Bhatija, Kunal Kohli
Year of Release: 2006
Run Time: 2hrs 49mins
Tour guide Rehan Qadri falls head over heels for a girl in his touring party named Zooni Ali Beg from Kashmir. Their love affair is cut short when Rehan is reported to have died in a terrorist attack. Years later, Zooni discovers that Rehan is indeed alive and the dark secret he carries could destroy them both.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta
Director: Karan Johar
Writer: Shibani Bathija, Karan Johar
Year of Release: 2006
Run Time: 3hrs 12mins
A complicated love story that involves two married couples, who feel discontent in their respective marriages. Destiny intertwines the paths of these people which opens up a world full of hurt and betrayal.
Taal
Cast: Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna
Director: Subhash Ghai
Writer: Subhash Ghai, Javed Siddiqui
Year of Release: 1999
Run Time: 3hrs 01min
Mansi, a talented young performer, is involved in a love affair with Manav, son of a rich businessman. Manav's father is disapproving of their union which leads to the couple going their own separate ways. Mansi goes on to become a showbiz sensation with the help of her producer Vikrant. Manav tries to win Mansi back while Vikrant realizes he may have feelings for Mansi.
Parineeta
Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt
Director: Pradeep Sarkar
Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Pradeep Sarkar
Year of Release: 2005
Run Time: 2hrs 10mins
Childhood sweethearts Shekhar and Lalita are deeply in love with each other and wish to get married someday. The only person standing in their way is Shekhar's father who conspires against the couple.
Namastey Londo
Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor
Director: Suresh Nair
Writer: Suresh Nair
Year of Release: 2007
Run Time: 2hrs 07mins
Jasmeet is a young British Indian girl, living in London, detached from her desi roots. She visits India with her dad where she is forced to marry Arjun Singh. When the couple reaches U.K., Jasmine rejects her marriage with Arjun and announces she wants to marry her boyfriend, Charlie Brown instead. Can Arjun win her back?
Saathiya
Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji
Director: Shaad Ali
Writer: Mani Ratnam, Gulzar
Year of Release: 2002
Run Time: 2hrs 19mins
Fed up with facing opposition from their parents, Aditya and Suhani decide to elope. When the honeymoon period ends, cracks start to form in the relationship, driving the two of them apart.
Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Cast: Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan
Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Writer: Pratap Karvat, Amrik Gill, Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Year of Release: 1999
Run Time: 3hrs 08mins
Vanraj's world is turned upside down when he realizes his wife Nandini is still in love with her ex Sameer. He takes it upon himself to reunite the ex-lovers for the sake of Nandini's happiness.
Socha Na Tha
Cast: Ayesha Takia, Abhay Deol
Director: Imtiaz Ali
Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Ishaan Trivedi
Year of Release: 2005
Run Time: 2hrs 17mins
Viren and Aditi are setup by their parents for an arranged marriage with each, to which they both refuse. Despite that, they become good friends while their search for a life partner continues. Doubts start to creep in about their feelings for each other when they are both close to getting married to someone else.
3 Idiots
Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan
Director: Rajkumar Hirani
Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi
Year of release: 2009
Run Time: 2hr 43min
3 Idiots follows the friendship of 3 students in an engineering college, who form a great bond during their college days. Years later, two of them unite to look for their third long-lost friend. The film portrays the harsh realities of the education system that many will find relatable.
Shershaah
Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani
Director: Vishnuvardhan
Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava
Year of release: 2021
Run Time: 2hr 15min
Shershaah is a biographical film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. The movie, as well as the performances of the actors, garnered positive feedback from critics and audiences alike.
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar
Director: Zoya Akhtar
Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar
Year of release: 2011
Run Time: 2hr 34min
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara revolves around three friends who head out on an adventurous trip after one of their friends gets engaged.
Chak De! India
Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge
Director: Shimit Amin
Writer: Jaideep Sahni
Year of release: 2007
Run Time: 2hr 28min
Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Kabir Khan, ex Indian captain of the men’s hockey team who comes back as the coach of the Indian national women’s hockey team in an attempt to redeem himself. He coaches a team of hockey players from diverse backgrounds and turns it into an award-winning team.
ALSO READ: Andhadhun to Dil Chahta Hai: 25 Hindi Movies on Netflix you should watch in case you haven’t
Bonafide Bollywood lover with over 3 years of experience in the entertainment industry. Though Lubna studied architectur... Read more