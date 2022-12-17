25 Hindi movies on Amazon Prime Video too good to be given a miss

There are few things more comforting than cuddling up on your couch and watching interesting movies on your TV screen. However, it can get a little tricky to decide which movies to watch, given the huge number of movies available on digital platforms. When it comes to Hindi movies, Amazon Prime Video is one of the best OTT platforms that houses films across different genres. Whether you’re looking for thriller movies or Hindi romantic movies on Amazon Prime, we’ve got you covered! To get you straight to the good stuff, we have compiled some amazing Hindi movies on Amazon Prime that you just can’t miss. Gully Boy

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash Director: Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Vikya Maurya Year of Release: 2019 Run Time: 2hrs 34mins Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, is a story about an aspiring street rapper named Murad, who lives in Dharavi. This film was India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 2019 Academy Awards, but wasn’t nominated. Raazi

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal Director: Meghna Gulzar Writer: Harinder S Sikka, Meghna Gulzar, Bhavani Iyer Year of Release: 2018 Run Time: 2hrs 17mins An adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, Raazi is a spy-action thriller film, which follows the life of a 20-year-old Kashmiri girl Sehmat who agrees to marry a Pakistani officer Iqbal in order to spy on Pakistan during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin Director: Ayan Mukerji Writer: Hussain Dalal, Ayan Mukerji Year of Release: 2013 Run Time: 2hrs 39mins Former classmates Bunny and Naina reunite on a trekking trip and develop a bond. While life takes them on separate routes, they are made to realize their feelings for each other when they meet again at a mutual friend's wedding years later. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol Director: Aditya Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra Year of Release: 1995 Run Time: 3hrs 09 mins Simran and Raj are two strangers who cross paths whilst on a Europe trip and develop feelings for each other. On hearing that Simran will be getting married soon, Raj vows to win his lady love back and make her his bride. Trapped

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Geetanjali Thapa Director: Vikramaditya Motwane Writer: Amit Joshi, Hardik Mehta Year of Release: 2017 Run Time: 1hr 41min This survival movie starring Rajkummar Rao is sure to keep you hooked until the very end! It follows a call centre employee named Shaurya who unintentionally locks himself in his apartment in a high-rise, and struggles to survive with no food, water and electricity. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji Director: Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar Year of Release: 1998 Run Time: 3hrs 05mins A story about a love triangle between three college buddies and how it plays out through the years. A little girl Anjali, on reading letters from her deceased mother, helps guide her widowed father to his true love. Jab We Met

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali Year of Release: 2007 Run Time: 2hrs 22mins Aditya, son of a business tycoon, is heartbroken and is losing his will to live. Running away from Mumbai, he meets a girl named Geet who is chirpy and full of life. After a series of adventures together, Geet and Aditya must confront their feelings for each other. Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein

Cast: R. Madhavan, Dia Mirza, Saif Ali Khan Director: Gautham Vasudev Menon Writer: Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vipul D. Shah Year of Release: 2001 Run Time: 2hrs 48mins Maddy's crush Reena is set to get married to Rajeev. Maddy, in an attempt to woo Reena, impersonates Rajeev and makes her fall in love with him. How long can he keep up the charade until the truth finally comes out? Dil Se

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta Director: Mani Ratnam Writer: Mani Ratnam Year of Release: 1998 Run Time: 2hrs 45mins Amar works for All India Radio is sent on a work assignment to Assam. While waiting for his train, he spots a mysterious beautiful woman who he gets infatuated with. During his travels, he encounters the woman several times but is unable to win her love. Heartbroken, Amar decides to get an arranged marriage, that’s when the mystery woman makes a comeback and reveals her troubling past. Veer Zaara

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta Director: Yash Chopra Writer: Aditya Chopra Year of Release: 2004 Run Time: 3hrs 12mins Indian Air Force pilot Veer Pratap Singh is imprisoned on false charges. A human rights lawyer takes up his case and learns about Veer's encounter with a Pakistani girl named Zaara whose life he saved, and fell in love with. Band Baaja Baaraat

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma Director: Maneesh Sharma Writer: Maneesh Sharma Year of Release: 2010 Run Time: 2hrs 20mins Shruti, an aspiring wedding planner, teams up with Bittoo to start up her dream venture. The only rule? They are not allowed to fall in love with each other. As they face and overcome all the obstacles that the business throws at them as one, their only rule is at risk of being broken. Vivah

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao Director: Sooraj R. Barjatya Writer: Sooraj R. Barjatya Year of Release: 2006 Run Time: 2hrs 47mins Poonam, an orphaned girl, has been raised by her uncle Krishnakant like she was his own daughter. Poonam is set to marry Prem who hails from a wealthy family. They both start to fall in love with each other and it all seems like a perfect fairytale until disaster strikes which makes Poonam fear if Prem will still accept her. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth-Garima Year of Release: 2013 Run Time: 2hrs 35mins Based on the renowned tragic love story of Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is set against the backdrop of Gujarat. Ram and Leela are involved in a passionate love affair despite belonging to rival families that have been at war for centuries. Their love is put to the test as tensions between the families are at an all-time high. Fanaa

Cast: Aamir Khan, Kajol Director: Kunal Kohli Writer: Shibani Bhatija, Kunal Kohli Year of Release: 2006 Run Time: 2hrs 49mins Tour guide Rehan Qadri falls head over heels for a girl in his touring party named Zooni Ali Beg from Kashmir. Their love affair is cut short when Rehan is reported to have died in a terrorist attack. Years later, Zooni discovers that Rehan is indeed alive and the dark secret he carries could destroy them both. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta Director: Karan Johar Writer: Shibani Bathija, Karan Johar Year of Release: 2006 Run Time: 3hrs 12mins A complicated love story that involves two married couples, who feel discontent in their respective marriages. Destiny intertwines the paths of these people which opens up a world full of hurt and betrayal. Taal

Cast: Aishwarya Rai, Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna Director: Subhash Ghai Writer: Subhash Ghai, Javed Siddiqui Year of Release: 1999 Run Time: 3hrs 01min Mansi, a talented young performer, is involved in a love affair with Manav, son of a rich businessman. Manav's father is disapproving of their union which leads to the couple going their own separate ways. Mansi goes on to become a showbiz sensation with the help of her producer Vikrant. Manav tries to win Mansi back while Vikrant realizes he may have feelings for Mansi. Parineeta

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Vidya Balan, Sanjay Dutt Director: Pradeep Sarkar Writer: Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Pradeep Sarkar Year of Release: 2005 Run Time: 2hrs 10mins Childhood sweethearts Shekhar and Lalita are deeply in love with each other and wish to get married someday. The only person standing in their way is Shekhar's father who conspires against the couple. Namastey Londo

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Rishi Kapoor Director: Suresh Nair Writer: Suresh Nair Year of Release: 2007 Run Time: 2hrs 07mins Jasmeet is a young British Indian girl, living in London, detached from her desi roots. She visits India with her dad where she is forced to marry Arjun Singh. When the couple reaches U.K., Jasmine rejects her marriage with Arjun and announces she wants to marry her boyfriend, Charlie Brown instead. Can Arjun win her back? Saathiya

Cast: Vivek Oberoi, Rani Mukerji Director: Shaad Ali Writer: Mani Ratnam, Gulzar Year of Release: 2002 Run Time: 2hrs 19mins Fed up with facing opposition from their parents, Aditya and Suhani decide to elope. When the honeymoon period ends, cracks start to form in the relationship, driving the two of them apart. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Writer: Pratap Karvat, Amrik Gill, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Year of Release: 1999 Run Time: 3hrs 08mins Vanraj's world is turned upside down when he realizes his wife Nandini is still in love with her ex Sameer. He takes it upon himself to reunite the ex-lovers for the sake of Nandini's happiness. Socha Na Tha

Cast: Ayesha Takia, Abhay Deol Director: Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Ishaan Trivedi Year of Release: 2005 Run Time: 2hrs 17mins Viren and Aditi are setup by their parents for an arranged marriage with each, to which they both refuse. Despite that, they become good friends while their search for a life partner continues. Doubts start to creep in about their feelings for each other when they are both close to getting married to someone else. 3 Idiots

Cast: Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Kareena Kapoor Khan Director: Rajkumar Hirani Writer: Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi Year of release: 2009 Run Time: 2hr 43min 3 Idiots follows the friendship of 3 students in an engineering college, who form a great bond during their college days. Years later, two of them unite to look for their third long-lost friend. The film portrays the harsh realities of the education system that many will find relatable. Shershaah

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Director: Vishnuvardhan Writer: Sandeep Shrivastava Year of release: 2021 Run Time: 2hr 15min Shershaah is a biographical film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred in the Kargil War. The movie, as well as the performances of the actors, garnered positive feedback from critics and audiences alike. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar Director: Zoya Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar Year of release: 2011 Run Time: 2hr 34min Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara revolves around three friends who head out on an adventurous trip after one of their friends gets engaged. Chak De! India

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Vidya Malvade, Sagarika Ghatge Director: Shimit Amin Writer: Jaideep Sahni Year of release: 2007 Run Time: 2hr 28min Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of Kabir Khan, ex Indian captain of the men’s hockey team who comes back as the coach of the Indian national women’s hockey team in an attempt to redeem himself. He coaches a team of hockey players from diverse backgrounds and turns it into an award-winning team.

