25 Years of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: From Guru to Devdas, a look at 5 milestones in her career

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is unquestionably one of the most well-known and brilliant actors in Hindi cinema. Due to her exceptional screen presence, sincere performances, and genuine personality, the style icon has a large fan base. Many of her fans and business professionals refer to the actor as the "most beautiful lady in the world." There has been no turning back for Aishwarya Rai since she was awarded 'Miss World.' Be it Shah Rukh Khan or Rajinikanth, Aishwarya has worked with the biggest names in her long career. Today, as she clocks 25 years in the industry, we present to you the five best works of this exceptional actress.

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Many Aishwarya Rai devotees regard this film to be her all-time favourite. The love triangle between the three leads — Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan, and Ajay Devgn – is impossible to overlook. She did a fantastic job in the film and received a lot of positive feedback from the audience.

Guru

The real-life husband and wife Aishwarya and Abhishek have been in a handful of films together. Guru, directed by Mani Ratnam, was among these films. The plot follows an average villager who moves to Mumbai and becomes a commercial magnate. The story is set in the 1950s and describes the tale of a brilliant man's journey to prosperity. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays the role of the female protagonist. The film was a box office smash, and the public adored their on-screen couple.

Devdas

No one but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Paro in Devdas could have done justice to the movie. In the film, she appeared with Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit. Her savage performance in the movie set her apart from the rest.

Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar is among Bollywood's most successful historical dramas. The romance drama centered on the lives of Mughal Emperor Jalal-Ud-din Muhammad Akbar and Rajput princess Jodha Bai had a charm like no other was absolutely loved by the audience. Be it the soundtrack for the main couple's chemistry, everything was exceptional.

Chokher Bali

Chokher Bali is a 2003 Bengali language drama film based on Rabindranath Tagore's 1903 novel Chokher Bali. Chokher Bali, directed by Rituparno Ghosh, is hailed as one of Aishwarya's best performances, and it established her as a household name in Bengali cinema space.

