25 Years of Aishwarya Rai: Fans celebrate the phenomenal star’s debut film Iruvar with Mani Ratnam

Calling Aishwarya Rai Bachchan a phenomenal actress won’t be wrong. She has made a special place in the hearts of the audience and continues to rule on it to date. Maybe she is not seen much these days, but no this has not surely lessened her popularity. Even today fans adore the beauty and elegance she carries with her personality. Right from being a remarkable actress to a protective mother, Aishwarya has excelled in all departments. Today, she has been trending on a micro blogging site as her debut film Iruvar has completed 25 years.

Fans have been sharing a lot of scenes and dialogues from the film to celebrate the actress for such a long period in the showbiz industry. Talking about the film, it was released on 14 January 1997 and was set in the backdrop of cinema mixed with politics in Tamil Nadu. ‘Iruvar’ cast ensemble includes Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai, Kalpana Iyer, Gautami, Revathi, Tabu and many more. The characters in ‘Iruvar’ were loosely based on politicians M.G.R, M.Karunanidhi, J. Jayalalithaa played by actors Mohanlal, Prakash Raj and Aishwarya Rai.

One of the fans wrote, “She was most sought after cover gal even much much much before being an actress.” Actor Mohanlal wrote, “Iruvar, One of the most enchanting experiences in my cinematic journey! #25 years of Iruvar.”