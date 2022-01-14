25 Years of Aishwarya Rai: Fans celebrate the phenomenal star’s debut film Iruvar with Mani Ratnam
Fans have been sharing a lot of scenes and dialogues from the film to celebrate the actress for such a long period in the showbiz industry. Talking about the film, it was released on 14 January 1997 and was set in the backdrop of cinema mixed with politics in Tamil Nadu. ‘Iruvar’ cast ensemble includes Mohanlal, Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Rai, Kalpana Iyer, Gautami, Revathi, Tabu and many more. The characters in ‘Iruvar’ were loosely based on politicians M.G.R, M.Karunanidhi, J. Jayalalithaa played by actors Mohanlal, Prakash Raj and Aishwarya Rai.
One of the fans wrote, “She was most sought after cover gal even much much much before being an actress.” Actor Mohanlal wrote, “Iruvar, One of the most enchanting experiences in my cinematic journey! #25 years of Iruvar.”
Take a look at the tweets here:
On the work front, the actress has announced her next upcoming project titled Ponniyin Selvan. The multi-starrer flick features Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles. While sharing the announcement poster, Aishwarya had written, “The Golden Era comes to Life Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan PS1”.
