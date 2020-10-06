25 Years of Bobby Deol: From Barsaat to Class 83; Here are 90s heartthrob's best films showing his versatility

As Bobby Deol completes 25 years in Bollywood, here’s a look at his journey in the film industry from being a heartthrob in 90s to becoming the king of OTT content.

Dharmendra’s younger son Bobby Deol, who made his debut with 1995 release Barsaat opposite Twinkle Khanna, has completed his 25 years in Bollywood. It is indeed an overwhelming moment for Deol junior as he celebrates completing a quarter century of his career in the showbiz industry. With the fast-changing times and preferences of the audience, Bobby did have his share of ups and downs in this world of lights, camera and action. However, despite all the hurdles, he made sure to bounce back and move ahead.

In fact, in his journey of 25 years, Bobby has never failed to amaze us with his swag, acting prowess or the way he owned the screen. Besides, his versatility has always made him rule the hearts of his fans. We have seen him as a lover boy, in intense roles, a family man and even trying his hands at comedy. In fact, while he was busy every genre, Bobby has also entered the world of digital platforms lately and has emerged as the king of OTT content. So as the actor celebrates this major milestone in his career, here’s a look at some of Bobby’s best movies which prove his versatility and deserve to be on your watchlist.

Barsaat

Interestingly, Bobby Deol is among the few actors in Bollywood who have done two movies with the same title but different stories. Yes! You read it right. The actor made his debut with Barsaat in 1995 wherein he played the role of a village boy who had moved to Mumbai and fallen in love with a rich girl. While Bobby’s long curly hair was an instant trendsetter, one can never forget his innocence and charm as Badal as he romanced debutant Twinkle Khanna aka Tina. Almost 10 years later, he goes on to work in Suneel Darshan’s Barsaat which happens to be a story of a married man who falls in love with a US-based citizen. Both the movies came presented Bobby in a different light.

Gupt: The Hidden Truth

It is one of the most loved suspense thrillers of Bollywood. The story is about Sahil Sinha aka Bobby who gets into trouble after his father Governor Jaisingh Sinha gets killed and he ends up becoming the prime suspect. This movie had all the elements of a perfect entertainer be it the love story, suspense and some action too and it does manage to keep you on the edge of your seat even after years of its release.

Kareeb

Another sweet love story featuring Bobby Deol and Neha Bajpai, Kareeb which was released in 1998 struck the right chords of millions of hearts. Bobby did a stupendous job in playing the role of Brij, who falls madly in love with a school teacher’s daughter and goes out of his way to help her and be with her.

Dillagi

This 1999 release marked Bobby’s first collaboration with his older brother Sunny Deol and this movie presented the actor in a never before seen avatar. Bobby was seen as a rich spoiled brat who was stubborn and always wanted things to go his way. As much as we were irked by his arrogance, his swag as Rajvir made millions of girls go weak in their knees.

Ajnabee

Abbas-Mustan’s mystery crime thriller featuring Bobby Deol, , Kareena Kapoor and Bipasa Basu is one of the most intriguing movies starring Deol junior. Ajnabee was an adaptation of 1992 American thriller Consenting Adults and revolved around a ‘perfect’ murder mystery. The movie, which had Bobby as a prime suspect, makes you keep guessing about the actual perpetrator till the end. On the other hand, Bobby’s intense performance had the viewers scream wow.

Humraaz

A love story turned into a crime thriller, Humraaz is one of the best Bollywood movies which you can never get tired of watching. Starring Bobby, Ameesha Patel and Akshaye Khanna, the movie had everything it needed to be a typical Bollywood masala film – romance, family drama, mystery and a happy ending. It featured Bobby in the role of a multi-millionaire Raj Singhania, who marries Priya a troupe dancer only to learn that this marriage was a trick to get his property. And then begins an intriguing game of suspense and mystery. Once again, Bobby won hearts with his transformation from a lover boy to a husband seeking revenge.

Apne

The audience was in for a real treat when the three Deols of the industry, Dharmendra and his sons Sunny and Bobby, shared the screen space for the first time in 2007 release Apne. A sports drama presented Bobby in the role of a boxer who wants to bring back his father’s lost honour. While we loved to watch him inside the boxing ring, one can’t miss out his chemistry with . This movie surely got the viewers teary-eyed at several points.

Yamla Pagla Deewana

After the success of Apne, the Deols collaborated once again and tried their hands at comedy with Yamla Pagla Deewana and we just loved it. It was a story of an NRI man (Sunny) who returns to India to find his father and brother and ends up making an interesting movie with tears, laughter and joy. A true blue family entertainer.

Housefull 4

Bobby Deol’s fans couldn’t stop beaming with happiness as the actor was roped in for the fourth installment of the Housefull franchise. The comedy drama, also featuring and Riteish Deshmukh, came with a twist of reincarnation and a lot of hilarious twists.

Class of ‘83

The year 2020 marked a new journey for Bobby Deol as he ventured into the digital world. He was seen in Class of ’83 which is touted to be Bobby’s best performance so far and made him the king of OTT world. In the web series, the actor was seen as a hero policeman who was demoted as the Dean of a police academy. However, he takes control of things and ends up training five lethal assassin policemen to punish the corrupt bureaucracy. Bobby’s intense performance will definitely sweep you off your feet.

