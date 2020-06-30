25 Years of Coolie No 1: Karisma Kapoor recalls the fun times; Calls it one of the closest films to her heart

As Coolie No 1 starring Karisma Kapoor and Govinda clocks 25 years today, Karisma shared a video of the movie on her social media account celebrating this special day.

In the year 1995 on 30th June, David Dhawan entertained the audience with a comedy film Coolie No 1. The movie starring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, Shakti Kapoor, Kader Khan and Sadashiv Amrapurkar has become a classic in Hindi film history and is now considered a cult film. Written by Rumi Jaffery and Kader Khan, Coolie No 1 was one of the first successful movies of Karisma Kapoor. Coolie no 1 is about Pandit Shaadiram Gharjodhe who in order to avenge his insult against wealthy Hoshiarchand Choudhary asks Raju; a coolie by profession to masquerade as a wealthy business tycoon so that he can get marry to Choudhary's daughter Malti.

As the movie clocks 25 years today, Karisma has shared a video of the movie on her Instagram account celebrating this special day. In the video, we can see the poster of Coolie No 1 where Govinda is seen carrying Karisma on his shoulders and in the background we can hear the famous song "Main To Raste Se Jaa Raha Tha" from the movie. Sharing the video and giving us major nostalgic feels, Karisma wrote, "Those fun times will live on forever. One of the closest films to my heart , the beginning of our No 1 series Celebrating #25YearsOfCoolieNo1 Thank you @govinda_herono1, #DavidDhawan , VashuBhagnani @pooja_ent @tips for this beautiful journey #CoolieNo1 #memoriesforever (My outfit in this pic though )."

Check out Karisma Kapoor's post here:

Coolie No 1 is been remade by David Dhawan starring his son and actor and actress Sara Ali Khan. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, the film was set to be theatrically released in India on 1 May 2020 but has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Varun will be reprising Govinda’s role in the remake, Sara will be seen stepping into Karisma’s shoes.

Varun had recently shared a poster of his upcoming movie with a COVID 19 twist. The poster featured Varun in his Coolie No 1 avatar wearing a white Gandhi topi and a tilak on his forehead. But this time he was also wearing a mask given the COVID 19 outbreak. He also captioned the image as, “#coolieno1” along with face with a medical mask emoticon.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×