25 years of DDLJ: Aamir Khan thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & team for a movie that continues to charm the world

As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completes 25 years, Aamir Khan congratulates the team with a sweet note.

October 20 marks an important day in the history of Indian cinema. Wondering why? Because it was on this date that and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released in 1995, a movie which redefined love on the silver screen. Which appeared to be a casual love story ended up being a classic and witnessed a glorious run at the box office. Besides, it also marked a milestone in SRK, Kajol and director Aditya Chopra’s career. After all, King Khan and Kajol are often addressed as Raj and Simran, their onscreen name in the movie.

As this classic love story completes 25 years of the release today, the nation has come together to celebrate this iconic movie. In fact, social media has been abuzz cherishing the golden moments of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Joining them, also expressed his gratitude towards team DDLJ for creating a movie which has managed to rule hearts for over two decades. He wrote, “A hero who discovers his conscience, a heroine who finds her voice, a villain who has a change of heart, DDLJ appealed to the kinder, nicer, higher self within all of us. 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world. Thank you Adi, Kajol, Shahrukh and the entire team of DDLJ.”

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s post for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge:

Meanwhile, SRK and Kajol also penned heartfelt notes for the movie reaching the milestone. King Khan tweeted, “25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special.” On the other hand, Kajol tweeted, “Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you.”

Also Read: 25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol change Twitter name to Raj & Simran; SRK shares NEW video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×