  1. Home
  2. entertainment

25 years of DDLJ: Aamir Khan thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & team for a movie that continues to charm the world

As Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completes 25 years, Aamir Khan congratulates the team with a sweet note.
25605 reads Mumbai
25 years of DDLJ: Aamir Khan thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & team for a movie that continues to charm the world 25 years of DDLJ: Aamir Khan thanks Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & team for a movie that continues to charm the world
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

October 20 marks an important day in the history of Indian cinema. Wondering why? Because it was on this date that Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was released in 1995, a movie which redefined love on the silver screen. Which appeared to be a casual love story ended up being a classic and witnessed a glorious run at the box office. Besides, it also marked a milestone in SRK, Kajol and director Aditya Chopra’s career. After all, King Khan and Kajol are often addressed as Raj and Simran, their onscreen name in the movie.

As this classic love story completes 25 years of the release today, the nation has come together to celebrate this iconic movie. In fact, social media has been abuzz cherishing the golden moments of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Joining them, Aamir Khan also expressed his gratitude towards team DDLJ for creating a movie which has managed to rule hearts for over two decades. He wrote, “A hero who discovers his conscience, a heroine who finds her voice, a villain who has a change of heart, DDLJ appealed to the kinder, nicer, higher self within all of us. 25 years of a film that continues to charm the world. Thank you Adi, Kajol, Shahrukh and the entire team of DDLJ.”

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s post for Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge:

Meanwhile, SRK and Kajol also penned heartfelt notes for the movie reaching the milestone. King Khan tweeted, “25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special.” On the other hand, Kajol tweeted, “Raj & Simran! 2 people, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you.”

Also Read: 25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol change Twitter name to Raj & Simran; SRK shares NEW video

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Aamir Khan's Twitter

You may like these
25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic film gets its own emoji to mark the silver jubilee
DDLJ 25: Shah Rukh Khan shaving on set, Kajol chilling with Aditya Chopra & Karan Johar; PRICELESS BTS photos
25 years of DDLJ: Lalit Pandit recalls how Lata Mangeshkar gave many retakes for the track 'Tujhe Dekha Toh'
Fans join Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol to celebrate & trend #DDLJ25 & #25YearsOfDDLJ as the film hits silver jubilee
25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he never felt he could play the role of a romantic hero on screen
25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol change Twitter name to Raj & Simran; SRK shares NEW video
Anonymous 1 hour ago

he's been very active and vocal on social media all of sudden.... GUILTY

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement