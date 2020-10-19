25 Years of DDLJ: Kajol reveals how her character Simran is related to almost everyone and we can’t agree more

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which presented the love story of Raj and Simran played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, respectively, is all set to complete 25 years of release on October 20.

When Aditya Chopra came up with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, starring and Kajol, he not just gave us an iconic movie, but also redefined love on the silver screen. This 1995 release went on to become a massive hit and continues to rule a million of hearts after years of its release. Interestingly, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is set to complete 25 years tomorrow and it is indeed a massive milestone for the team. After all, over the years, DDLJ has not just been a movie but an emotion.

Ahead of this milestone, Kajol, in an interview with Hindustan Times, got candid about her character Simran from DDLJ which also went on to become her second name to some extent. If you are living under the rock, Simran was a London-based Indian girl, who ends up finding love on a Europe trip with a man she hated in the beginning. She was a simple girl who valued her family and traditions over everything. Her father’s respect, mother’s smile and the traditional rituals held a lot of importance. Yet she dared to fall in love with someone of her own choice.

While we all love Simran for her elegance, Kajol confessed that she found the character boring and old fashioned but cool at the same time. However, she also emphasised that she did recognise Simran as she believes hers was a character which everyone can relate to. “I realised there is a lot of Simran in almost everybody we know, there is always that wanting to do the right thing in someone. A lot of people don’t do the right thing but we always want to do that. You want to get that approval, you want to get that feeling of you are approved of and that you are doing something right in the world. So, yes Simran was like that. I thought she was just cool, a little old-fashioned but cool,” she added.

Furthermore, Kajol also stated that while she was sure to be a part of a ‘cool’ film and the team was hoping for the movie to do well, neither of them had dreamt of DDLJ becoming a massive hit. Interestingly, the movie witnessed 1000 week run at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir and was also the highest-grossing movie of Bollywood in 1995.

