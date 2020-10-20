25 years of DDLJ: Lalit Pandit recalls how Lata Mangeshkar gave many retakes for the track 'Tujhe Dekha Toh'

On DDLJ's 25th anniversary, music director Lalit Pandit took a trip down the memory lane and recalled the first sitting at Yash Chopra’s residence.

Today, the most iconic film of Bollywood Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) starring and Kajol has completed 25 years. According to Mumbai Mirror, music director Lalit Pandit took a trip down the memory lane and recalled the first sitting at Yash Chopra’s residence with his entire family in attendance. The first meeting went on for four and a half hours, during which brothers Jatin and Lalit Pandit showcased their best compositions. There was a song ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’.

Lalit told the news portal that after the first meeting, he received a call from Aditya Chopra almost a month later. And Aditya asked them whether the song ‘Mehendi’ is still available or not; then the Pandit brother learnt that Aditya Chopra would be making his directorial debut with Yash Chopra’s production Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Lalit Pandit also recalled how veteran lyricist Anand Bakshi turned up with 25 great antaras and together, they had come up with the unforgettable ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ song.

However, the song ‘Mere Khwaabon Mein Jo Aaye’ was the first song to be recorded for the film which was penned by Anand Bakshi too. It was a solo track by Lata Mangeshkar. Lalit also said that during the recording session, he learnt so much from Lata Mangeshkar; he has learnt how to give expressions to his compositions.

He also said that for the song ‘Tujhe Dekha Toh’ Lata Mangeshkar gave retakes after retakes because they wanted her to sing ‘La La La La La’ for the scene when Kajol looks into the future with Raj. Lalit further said, “Tujhe Dekha To Yeh Jaana Sanam would remain the clarion calls to lover.”

DDLJ had released on October 20, 1995. And it is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

Credits :Mumbai Mirror

