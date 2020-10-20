25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's iconic film gets its own emoji to mark the silver jubilee

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. On the silver jubilee of the film, Twitter India launched a special surprise in the form of an emoji that will leave you nostalgic.

A Hindi film that remains special for everyone across the world is and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The film is celebrating his 25 years today and on the occasion, fans across the world have been sharing memories associated with the special romantic film. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was written and directed by Aditya Chopra and it managed to be a blockbuster back in 1995 and it continues to remain special for millions of fans across the world. On the occasion, Twitter India chose to surprise fans by launching a special emoji for it.

Twitter launched a special emoticon to mark and celebrate 25 years of Shah Rukh and Kajol's DDLJ. The emoticon that Twitter picked also has a special connection with the film. Remember the cowbell in Europe that connected Raj and Simran? Yes, Twitter India used that to gift fans a special emoticon on the film's silver jubilee anniversary. Anyone who uses a hashtag related to #DDLJ, #DDLJ25,#25YearsOfDDLJ, #DilwaleDulhaniaLeJayenge and #डीडीएलजे, would be able to see the special emoticon on Twitter.

Talking about it, Anand Gurnani, Vice President – Digital & New Media, Yash Raj Films Pvt. Ltd. said, "YRF is celebrating 50 years and DDLJ celebrates 25 in the same year - it’s an unforgettable once-in-a-lifetime moment. We're grateful and humbled with the volume of conversations around #DDLJ25 and through this special emoji being launched on this momentous occasion, we just wanted to gratify all our DDLJ fans worldwide by adding a little delight to their Twitter timeline. It’s just our small way to say ‘Thanks’ for their unconditional love, over the years!"

Take a look at the emoticon dedicated to DDLJ:

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol changed their names to Raj Malhotra and Simran on social media handles and remembered their iconic film. Other cast members including Anupam Kher, , Anaita Shroff Adajania, Farah Khan and more shared special posts for the film and remembered the good old days. Fans too have been pouring in love on the iconic film on the 25 year anniversary.

