25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol change Twitter name to Raj & Simran; SRK shares NEW video

Shah Rukh Khan nalso shared a super special video on '25 years of celebrating love' as DDLJ clocked 25 years. The video will take you on a trip down memory lane. Check it out below.

On this landmark event as and Kajol's film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge completes 25 years, the actors marked it by changing their names on social media. Taking to Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan changed his name to Raj Malhotra from the film and Kajol changed it to Simran. The actors also took it a step further and changed their display pictures to the characters from their film. Fans undoubtedly became nostalgic as they flooded social media.

That's not all, SRK also shared a super special video on '25 years of celebrating love'. The video will take you on a trip down memory lane as it includes Raj and Simran's adorable moments from the film. While sharing the video, SRK remarked, "25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf."

Kajol also shared a behind-the scene video and captioned it, "Raj & Simran! 2 names, 1 film, 25 years and the love doesn't stop coming in! I am truly grateful to all the people who made it what it is today.. a phenomenon and a part of their own history. The fans! Big shoutout to all of you #25YearsOfDDLJ @yrf @iamsrk."

Check out the video below:

25 years!!! Filled with gratitude towards you for loving Raj & Simran, with all your heart. This always feels special. #DDLJ25 @yrf pic.twitter.com/HHZyPR29f9 — Raj Malhotra (@iamsrk) October 20, 2020

DDLJ which broke box office records and went on to become the longest running film has been a favourite of millions over the years. From its dialogues to songs to scenes which have made its way into pop culture, DDLJ has given fans millions of reasons to rejoice.

To mark the special day, Heart of London Business Alliance on Monday revealed that SRK and Kajol's bronze statue will be erected in Leicester Square’s ‘Scenes in the Square’ movie statue trail. This will be the first ever long-term Bollywood statue erected in the UK. Written and directed by debutant Aditya Chopra, the romantic drama has been one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol’s bronze statue to be unveiled in UK's Leicester Square to mark DDLJ’s 25th anniversary

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×