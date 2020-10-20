25 Years of DDLJ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals he never felt he could play the role of a romantic hero on screen

Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he never felt he could pull off the role of a romantic hero on-screen.

The iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) starring and Kajol has completed 25 years today. It is one of the biggest all-time blockbusters in the history of Hindi cinema. It is also the longest-running Hindi film of all time. Today, on the special occasion, in an exclusive interview with ANI, the ‘King of Romance’ SRK has revealed that he never felt he could pull off the role of a romantic hero on-screen. The superstar said that he always felt that he was not cut out to play any romantic character.

When he was offered the role of Raj Malhotra by Aditya and Yash Chopra, he had no idea how to go about it and was confused that whether he will able to do it properly or not. Khan also said, "Raj was unlike anything I had done. Before DDLJ, there was films like Darr, Baazigar, Anjaam, in which I had portrayed negative characters." He also said that he found the character of Raj Malhotra endearing and sweet. "It was one of those roles that I realised can do with me using a version of my real self so you might see some quirks, habits and mannerisms that were true to my off-screen persona, especially the sense of humour part," SRK added.

At that time, King Khan was also very shy around women and he did not knew how he would deliver romantic dialogues. But after the release of the film, he was told by many people that he looked unconventional, very different from what the perception of a leading man was. He further revealed that playing the character of Raj in the film had made him feel all 'fuzzy' and 'warm'.

The actor revealed that even now when a DDLJ song comes on the radio, he do not change the channel. "They bring back memories of a film that shaped my path forward in an unforgettable way" SRK added.

The iconic ending of DDLJ has inspired scores of lovers across generations to visualise their love story to be like Raj and Simran's. Many film-makers have also used this scene as an inspiration for their films. However, Shah Rukh Khan said that he did not expect the train sequence to become iconic when they were shooting it.

He gave full credit to DDLJ for catapulting him to superstardom. SRK said that he thinks all the success is to be credited to the pure heart with which the film was made by Yash and Aditya Chopra and the entire cast and crew.

Further, he added, "Its been a struggle to not be considered romantic and sweet for the last 25 years -- a struggle, I guess, I am happy to lose."

Credits :ANI

