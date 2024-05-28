25 years of Biwi No 1: Jackky Bhagnani celebrates film's success with romantic wife dedication post for Rakul Preet Singh; Watch

The 1991 released film, Biwi No. 1 starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Tabu has been fans’ favorite. It has been 25 years since it debuted in the theatres. Meanwhile, Jackky Bhagnani celebrated the special occasion with a sweet dedication for his ‘Biwi No. 1’ Rakul Preet Singh.

Jackky Bhagnani celebrates 25 years of Biwi No. 1 with wifey Rakul Preet Singh

Today, on May 28, Jackky Bhagnani took to his Instagram handle and uploaded a cutesy post for his wife. The video clip juxtaposed several happy pictures from his pre-wedding and wedding ceremonies. Needless, to say, the couple radiated couple goals with their bright smiles exhibiting all things love and happiness.

He captioned the post with a heart-warming note expressing, "Celebrating 25 years of Biwi No.1 with my BIWI NO.1 (accompanied by a hug and a red-heart emoji)Thank you all for loving the film all these years (accompanied by a sparkle emoji) Would love to see enjoying your moments with your Biwi No. 1 (accompanied by a hand heart emoji) #25YearsOfBiwiNo1" He also added the title track of the film in the background.

Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh and more react

Soon after the post was shared, as one can imagine, it attracted an ever-endearing reaction from his wifey, Rakul as she exclaimed, “Awwwwwww !!!!!! Ur my no 1.,” followed by two red-heart emojis. Meanwhile, their close friend and actress Pragya Jaiswal expressed, “Hahahaha cutee,” followed by two pink growing hearts.

In addition to this, several fans could also not stop gushing over the post. A user wrote, Hahaha.. this is way too sweet @jackkybhagnani,” while another fan commented, “Superb movie.” Moreover, netizens left several red-hearts and heart-eye emojis in the comments section.

The classic Biwi No. 1 was released in 1991. The film was produced by Jackky’s father and veteran producer, Vashu Bhagnani, and directed by David Dhawan. The comedy caper narrated the story of Prem Mehra who has a simple housewife, Pooja (Karisma Kapoor) and two children. However, her husband went to leave her for a model, Rupali (Sushmita Sen). What follows is a delightful watch, making it an iconic film of Bollywood.

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh got married earlier this year on February 21. The grand destination wedding took place in the picturesque setting of Goa.

