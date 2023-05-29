25 years of Dushman: Here’s why Kajol calls it an ‘uncomfortable film’, has THIS to say about Ashutosh Rana

Kajol is one of the finest actors we have seen in the industry. She has been a part of several hit films in her career spanning more than 2 decades. Although, her list has a lot of memorable films but the one film that neither her fans nor the actress herself can ever forget is Dushman. This was a thriller film that starred the actress in a double role alongside Ashutosh Rana and Sanjay Dutt. Fans loved the film at that time and today it has completed 25 years. Kajol took to her Twitter handle to share her experience of working in the film.

Kajol on Dushman completing 25 years

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kajol wrote, “#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well. And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm. #25YearsOfDushman.”

Check it out:

Kajol’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky alongside Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan. The film was directed by Revathy and it was released last year. The actress will also make her debut in the OTT space with 'The Good Wife - Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka'.

