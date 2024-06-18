25 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam QUIZ: Have you watched Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai's film enough? Prove it by answering these 7 questions

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of the most acclaimed films of Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It completes 25 years of release today, June 18.

The story of the film follows when a newlywed man realizes that his wife is in love with another man, and he decides to bring them together. Avoiding the contempt he may receive, he takes his wife to Italy in pursuit of her love.

Apart from Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the cast of the film also follows Ajay Devgn, Vinay Pathak, Helen, Ghanshyam Nayak, Kenneth Desai, Kannu Gill, Divya Jagdale, Rajeev Verma, Smita Jaykar, Vikram Gokhale, Zohra Sehgal, Amrik Gill, Rajeev Varma, Rekha Rao, Sheeba Chaddha, Jameel Khan, Dimple Inamdar, Kanu Gill, Akash Karnataki, Ehsan Khan, and others.

To date, this film's dialogues are used on social media and every song holds a special place in everyone's hearts.

On completing 25 years of release, take this quiz on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam if you think yourself a big fan of the film.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

ALSO READ: Meet actor who started career in modeling, worked with Emraan Hashmi and Bipasha Basu, later disappeared but now rocking OTT space