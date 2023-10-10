25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: 2.0 version of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol-Rani's Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee announced

This year is an exceptional one for filmmaker Karan Johar, brimming with reasons to celebrate. After a hiatus of seven years, he made a successful return to the director's chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, a quintessential Bollywood movie that swiftly captured the hearts of audiences. Additionally, one of his cherished creations, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is set to mark its 25th anniversary in 2023. This timeless gem, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, continues to hold a special place in the hearts of viewers and has attained cult status.

In celebration of this momentous occasion, Karan has unveiled plans for a remake of one of the film's most iconic songs, Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee.

Karan Johar announces Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee 2.0 on 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

On Tuesday, October 10, the music label of the cinematic classic, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, teased fans with a nostalgic moment on their Instagram. Accompanying a captivating still, the caption read, “Throwback Tuesday: After 25 years, here's bringing back all the feels with #TujheYaadNaMeriAayee by @bpraak and @jaani777 Coming soon. @jatinpanditofficial @lalitpanditofficial @sameeranjaanofficial #TuesdayMood #JatinPandit #LalitPandit #Jaani #SameerAnjaan #BPraak #ComingSoon #StayTuned.” Have a look:

Adding to the excitement, Karan Johar shared the post on his Instagram Stories with an intriguing caption, “Version 2.0 Watch this space!”

For the unversed, the initial rendition of the song was beautifully voiced by Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Manpreet Akhtar and composed by duo Jatin-Lalit, with lyrics by Sameer Anjaan. The song was picturised on Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji. As per the announcement, artists B Praak and Jaani will be associated with the new version.

Fan reactions to announcement of Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee 2.0

Fans flooded the comments section beneath the post, expressing their excitement. One fan insisted, “Nothing can beat the original, but B Praak's voice for tujhe yaad will be something to look forward to,” while another eagerly declared, “Oh my godddd!!!! Can't wait!!!!.” A fan exclaimed, “omg omg omg whatttt?!,” and another expressed, “This is gonna bring back so many memories!” Others dropped red heart and fire emojis to showcase their enthusiasm.

