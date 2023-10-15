25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Fans dance to Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol-Rani Mukerji’s song in theatre; WATCH

Over the years, filmmaker Karan Johar has established himself in the Indian film industry by directing and producing movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, My Name Is Khan, and Student Of The Year, among many others. However, his directorial debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai still remains one of the most iconic and loved films. Released in 1998, the movie starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles completed 25 years. To mark the achievement, the film was released in select theatres across Mumbai.

Fans dance to Koi Mil Gaya as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai re-released in theatres

Apart from KKHH completing 25 years, this year also marks 25 years of Karan Johar in the Hindi film industry. Hence, to celebrate this feat, the makers announced the re-release of his first movie in select theatres across Mumbai. As reported by Pinkvilla earlier, the special screening was conducted on October 15, 2023. Additionally, the ticket prices were as low as Rs 25. Hence, within minutes, all tickets for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai were sold out. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the official handle of Dharma Productions shared a video that showed enthusiastic KKHH and KJo fans dancing to the film’s song Koi Mil Gaya inside a houseful theatre. Sharing the video, the company wrote, “The fever of #25YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai is taking over the cinema halls & how! #KuchKuchHotaHai #KKHH #KaranJohar @apoorvamehta18 @iamsrk @itsKajolD #RaniMukerji”

Take a look:

About Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The romantic drama film showcased the complicated love triangle of three college-going kids Rahul Khanna (played by SRK), Anjali Sharma (played by Kajol), and Tina Malhotra (played by Rani Mukherji). Even though Anjali liked her BFF Rahul in college, the popular boy ended up marrying Tina. However, years later, after the death of Tina, their daughter decided to reunite Anjali and her widowed father Rahul after reading a letter from her late mother. Eventually, Anjali and Rahul get back together just hours before she is about to get married to Aman Mehra (played by Salman Khan) who made a special appearance in the movie.

