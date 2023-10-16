25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Karan Johar thanks fans for loving Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol-Rani Mukerji’s film

Karan Johar's iconic film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, marks its 25th anniversary today. The romantic masterpiece, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, not only captivated audiences during its initial release but has since evolved into a cult classic, evident in the way it is celebrated on social media. In honor of this special milestone, Karan penned a heartfelt note, extending gratitude to the audience for their enduring love and support.

Karan Johar on 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Today, on October 16, the cinematic gem Kuch Kuch Hota Hai joyously celebrates its 25th anniversary. The film's director, Karan Johar, took to Instagram to share a captivating video, weaving together iconic scenes and dialogues like "Tussi Naa Jao" and "Pyaar Dosti Hai." Accompanying the visual treat was a heartfelt caption that read, “25 years ago is where it all began…and here we are today celebrating not just a film but an EMOTION for me and from all the love we get for it, I gather it is for everyone too…”

Expressing gratitude to fans for their enduring love for the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji, and Salman Khan starrer, Karan conveyed, “Thank you for showering unending love for this tale of pyaar & dosti till today and thank you for marking my journey as a filmmaker for 25 years with such warmth. I will eternally be grateful to the people I am fortunate to work with, to the people I meet who watch my films and to the magic of MOVIES. #25YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai #KKHH @iamsrk @kajol #RaniMukerji Special mention always to @beingsalmankhan. @apoorva1972 @dharmamovies @sonymusicindia.” Have a look:

Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji at Kuch Kuch Hota Hai screening

Yesterday, a special screening of the film was arranged for fans in Mumbai to commemorate the 25-year milestone. Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Karan Johar made a surprise visit to the theater to delight the audience. However, Kajol couldn't attend the screening. A captivating picture of the trio was shared on social media with the caption, “Bohot kuch hota hai seeing them all in one frame! Missing our Anjali the most today! The celebration of pyaar & dosti just got BIGGER & GRANDER for #25YearsOfKuchKuchHotaHai.”

