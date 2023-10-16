25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Rani Mukerji thanks director Karan Johar; says, ‘Because of KKHH I’m a star’

Rani Mukerji and Kajol Devgn are among those Bollywood actresses who ruled the Indian film industry in the 90s. While Kajol made her screen debut in the year 1992 with the film Bekhudi, Rani stepped into the Hindi film industry with Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat after acting in the Bengali language film Biyer Phool. However, in 1998, the two actresses shared screen time in Karan Johar’s directorial debut movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which is still praised by cinephiles. The movie that also starred Shah Rukh Khan completed 25 years this year. During the celebratory screening, SRK, Rani, and KJo arrived at a theater and shared how the movie was special to them.

Rani Mukerji says she is a star because of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Several videos of Karan Johar, Rani Mukerji, and Shah Rukh Khan from the special screening of KKHH in Mumbai surfaced online. In one video, the Mardaani expressed her gratitude towards KJo for having her in the film. She further said that she was 17 years old when she did the movie. “… Rahul to fall in love with Tina over Anjali. So, that’s only because of Karan. So, thank you Karan for that. I was 17 when I did this movie and today, my daughter’s turning 8, just like Sana (Saeed) on-screen, just like my daughter. So, because of KKHH, I’m a star today. Thank you all of you for loving us for so many years and please continue this love for the next 25 years," the actress said.

Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan the ‘emperor of entertainment’

In another video from the event, Karan Johar can be seen praising Shah Rukh Khan and thanking him for making his career. Calling SRK, the ‘emperor of entertainment’ and the ‘king of romance’, KJo said, “I won’t be here if it wasn’t for bhai, if it wasn’t for Aditya Chopra. He is the emperor of entertainment and the king of romance, the template that is set, the way he opens his arms wide and expresses his love. His energy is infectious. So, thank you for being you, and thank you for allowing me to have this career,” he added.

