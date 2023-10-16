25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan enters special screening holding Rani Mukerji’s saree; fans react

An avid movie lover, especially those who adore Shah Rukh Khan and can’t stop binge-watching romantic movies must have definitely watched Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. The movie that starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji was also Karan Johar's directorial debut film. Since its release in the year 1998, it’s been 25 years. To mark this amazing feat, the team organized a special screening which was attended by KJo, Rani, and SRK. In a video, the King of Romance was seen entering a theater holding Rani’s saree.

Shah Rukh Khan enters theater holding Rani Mukerji’s saree for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai special screening

It’s a momentous day for Indian filmmaker Karan Johar as his first movie as a director, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completed 25 years this year. Even though the romantic drama was released way back, cinephiles still shower love and praise it. Hence, to celebrate this milestone, the makers organized a special screening at select theaters in Mumbai. While KKHH fans got nostalgic watching the movie, they were greeted with a surprise visit by stars Rani Mukerji and Shah Rukh Khan along with Karan Johar. In a video shared by SRK’s fan page on X (formerly Twitter), the Jawan actor was seen entering a theater holding his co-star Rani’s saree who was walking ahead of him. King Khan then very delicately left her saree on the ground on reaching the stage. Sharing the video, the fan page penned, “The most humble superstar enters the stage at celebrations of 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.”

The moment this heartwarming video went viral, people came down to the comments section and praised SRK for being such a gentleman. One user commented, “Shah sir holding her Saree. That's why he is king by nature” while another wrote, “my man. I love him much.” A third user penned, “Carrying Rani’s hem. a true gentleman.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

After Pathaan, SRK came up with Jawan and took over the box office by storm. Next, he will be making a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 after which he will be seen in the comedy-drama film Dunki.

