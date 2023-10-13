25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji's BTS photos leave fans nostalgic

Karan Johar's timeless classic, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, is marking its 25th anniversary this year. The iconic movie, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, remains etched in the hearts of fans. To mark this significant milestone, special events like a fan screening and a remake of the popular track Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee have already been announced. Adding to the excitement, a series of behind-the-scenes photos featuring the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai cast and the director have now been shared on social media, evoking a wave of nostalgia among fans.

BTS pictures of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sets

On October 13, the creators of the beloved classic Kuch Kuch Hota Hai treated fans to a nostalgic trip with behind-the-scenes photos from the movie's sets. One image captures Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji in their costumes from the song Koi Mil Gaya, posing alongside Farah Khan. Another still from the BTS of the same song features Kajol in her character's attire. In another photo, Shah Rukh Khan is seen cradling the adorable Sikh kid from the film. The collection also includes a moment where Karan Johar is seen explaining something to Kajol while she is dressed in the bridal lehenga from the climax.

The production house shared these glimpses on Instagram, with the caption, “Before you go down memory lane at the cinemas again, here's a glimpse of everything that went on behind the scenes! Experience the magic of cinema & #KuchKuchHotaHai on 15th October.” Have a look:

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji’s BTS pictures from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai make fans nostalgic

Nostalgia swept over fans as they were treated to a heartfelt journey down memory lane. One enthusiast expressed, "The magic still continues" while another simply stated, "Memorable movie". A user fondly reminisced, “What golden days were those. Timeless memories, Trending fashion of times college students, crushes and pyar dosti hai time.”

ALSO READ: 25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Special fan screening of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji’s movie announced