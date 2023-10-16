25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan says Karan Johar’s directorial ‘stood the test of time’

Shah Rukh Khan is popularly known as the King of Romance and rightly so. During his initial years in Bollywood, the actor was seen acting in several romantic movies proving that no one can romance better than SRK. The way he delivered his dialogues, his body language, and the iconic open arms pose are enough to make anyone swoon. Among those iconic films was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai which was released in theaters on October 16, 1998. As the movie completed 25 years, a special screening was organized which was attended by SRK, Karan Johar, and Rani Mukerji.

Shah Rukh Khan says Kuch Kuch Hota Hai 'stood the test of time'

Some of the select theaters in Mumbai re-released the iconic romantic film, directed by Karan Johar. The tickets were priced as low as Rs 25 and they got sold out within minutes. To add to the excitement of the fans, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, and Rani Mukerji graced the audience with their presence on this special day. Several videos from the event went viral online. In one video shared by a fan page, Shah Rukh was seen talking about the love that the movie has received over the years. He said, “It’s a great honor. 25 years of cinema. I think very few of us get opportunities like that that work that we have done so many years back is still relevant and so many lovely people like you have come here to watch it.”

Take a look:

In another viral video, King Khan said that it’s a film that has stood the test of time. He can be seen saying, “… which happens at least for me and a lots of us, once in a lifetime. It’s 25 years of the film and Mashallah it still has relevance. It’s always how the film ages. We make films and some get forgotten with time and some do very well at that point in time and some don’t do good at all but this is one film that has stood the test of time.”

Take a look:

At the special screening, Rani, who played the role of Tina Malhotra in the film, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a white organza saree with a black border. SRK, who played Rahul Khanna, looked dapper in a pair of denim with a black t-shirt and leather jacket. Director KJo wore an all-black ensemble for the event.

