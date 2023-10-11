25 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Special fan screening of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji’s movie announced

The romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai holds an iconic status in Bollywood. From its memorable dialogues to timeless songs, every aspect of the movie remains eternally cherished. Directed by Karan Johar and featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji in lead roles, the film not only achieved tremendous success at the box office but also continues to reside in the hearts of fans. As the movie marks its 25th anniversary this month, the makers have excitingly announced a special fan screening to commemorate this remarkable milestone.

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to have special fan screening

On Wednesday, October 11, the makers of the classic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji, unveiled plans for a special screening on October 15 dedicated to the fans. Alongside the film's 25th-anniversary poster shared on their Instagram, the producers referenced one of the film's iconic dialogues in their caption, stating, “Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai aur #KuchKuchHotaHai special screening ka mauka bhi ek hi baar milta hai! At PVR INOX (Mumbai) on 15th October - time to relive the magic!” Have a look:

Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai gets a remake

Yesterday, director Karan Johar and the music label announced a 2.0 version of the beloved song, Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayee. Singer B Praak expressed his joy on Instagram with a heartfelt note, saying, “#tujheyaadnameriaayi 25years!!!They say “If you dream with all your heart , the dream starts manifesting and they do come true. I am thrilled to announce that i got the HONOR to sing for one and only @iamsrk , sir And @kajol #ranimukherjee i hope you like Our efforts. My only dream to sing and recreate this magical song in our style. Thank you @karanjohar for accepting my request And Trusting us That We Can Do Justice To Your Magical Song!!!The Best No 1 lyricist @jaani777 You Killed It. And Biggest Thanks To @azeemdayani For Always Supporting Our Efforts.”

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in theaters on October 16, 1998.

