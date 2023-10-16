25 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Why Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji-Kajol's film still holds special place in my heart

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, directed by Karan Johar, has marked its 25th anniversary since hitting theaters. The cult classic featured Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol in the main roles, and Salman Khan in an extended cameo role. Apart from these lead actors, the film also starred Anupam Kher, Farida Jalal, Johnny Lever, Archana Puran Singh, and Sana Saeed in key roles. The Karan Johar directorial still remains a beloved film for audiences even in today’s time.

Here’s why the film holds a special place in my heart even after 25 years:

The film’s lead pair

While there are a hundred reasons to adore this film, the foremost has to be the iconic on-screen duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, portraying the lead roles of Rahul and Anjali. Their incredible chemistry, both on and off-screen, perfectly embodied their characters. It's difficult to imagine anyone else doing a better job as Anjali than Kajol or as Rahul than Shah Rukh Khan. Their pairing alone was sufficient to make me fall in love with the movie, and Rani Mukerji was the ideal finishing touch.

The best soundtracks

When it comes to the songs, this album from the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji starrer boasts some of the finest ever created. Whether it's the title track or Koi Mil Gaya, you'll find yourself unable to resist humming along when they play. Tujhe Yaad Na Meri Aayi is unrivaled as a heartbreak song, with each line conveying the pain so profoundly. No wedding is complete without the melodious notes of Saajanji Ghar Aaye featuring Salman Khan as Aman alongside Kajol, and Ye Ladka Hai Deewana remains the ultimate anthem for best friends.

Importance of friendship

What I loved the most was, in addition to the exceptional cast and enchanting songs, the film also imparts some valuable lessons about the true essence of love and friendship. It underscores the significance of friendship in every kind of relationship, whether it's with your partner, your parents, similar to Rahul and Junior Anjali, or even with your mentor, akin to the bond between Anjali and Principal Malhotra (Anupam Kher).

A message for the overthinkers

One of the film's most profound messages is directed at those who tend to overthink and doubt the worthiness of love. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai brilliantly conveys that you don't need to imitate someone else; you can be your authentic self and still find love from the right person. It reminds us that there's always an 'Aman' waiting for you, and love can indeed happen 'baar baar' (again and again). The concludes with this message, even after Shah Rukh Khan's iconic dialogue, 'Hum ek baar jeete hai, ek baar marte hai, shaadi bhi ek baar hoti hai aur pyaar bhi ek hi baar hota hai, baar baar nahi hota!' (We live once, we die once, we marry once, and love happens only once, not repeatedly!).

The ideal adulthood

The depiction of college life in the film has always left me yearning to grow up quickly. It instilled in me the belief that real-life colleges might just be as vibrant, with the freedom to wear short skirts, a penchant for fashion, exciting inter-college competitions, friends who double as your biggest cheerleaders, and an abundance of fun. This film has romanticized the concept of adulthood for countless viewers, and it possesses the unique ability to evoke both laughter and tears simultaneously. That's precisely why, for me, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is not just a movie but an emotion, and it undeniably holds a special place in my heart.

