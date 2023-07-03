25 Years Of Satya: Urmila Matondkar pens cryptic note: ‘Don’t talk to me about favouritism and nepotism…’

Ram Gopal Varma’s iconic film Satya, which released in 1998, has completed 25 years of release today. The stars of the film have been taking a trip down memory lane, recalling the times from back when they shot for the movie. Manoj Bajpayee, who played Bhiku Mhatre in the film, shared a video compilation of a few of his scenes from the film. Urmila Matondkar also shared a few stills of her character Vidya from the film. However, it was her cryptic note along with the stills that garnered attention. In her tweet, Urmila wrote that she got no awards or nominations for the role. She even spoke about ‘favouritism’ and ‘nepotism’.

Urmila Matrondkar pens a tweet about ‘favouritism’ and ‘nepotism’ as Satya clocks 25 years

Urila Matondkar took to her Twitter to post pictures of her character Vidya from the film Satya. In her tweet, she wrote that she played the role of a simple chawl girl at the peak of her career. However, she added that she got no awards or nominations for her role. “25yrs of Satya n of playing simple naive chawl girl Vidya at the peak of an scintillating glamorous career. But NO what did that have to do with “acting”.. so no awards n not even nominations. So sit down n don’t talk to me about favouritism n nepotism.. #jastsaying,” read Urmila’s tweet.

One comment on the tweet read, “The movie was a masterpiece indeed. ‘Satya’ and you live in people’s hearts since then. As for awards and nepotism, the less said the better,” to which Urmila Matondkar replied, “True that!!” "Loved that movie. It started a new trend in film industry. Award or no Award, you and Manoj were simply outstanding in this movie," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, Manoj Bajpayee shared a video compilation of his scenes from Satya with the caption, “MUMBAI KA KING KAUN? #25YearsOfSatya.” Samir Soni commented, “One of the finest performances and film in the last 25 years. Congrats brother.” Satya stars JD Chakravarthy, Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Shefali Shah and Saurabh Shukla.

