25 years of Pardes: Subhash Ghai recalls shooting with SRK: Kept telling him to avoid his romantic side

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pardes was one of the biggest hits of 1997 and is remembered fondly even today. As the romantic drama clocks 25 years today, filmmaker Subhash Ghai took a trip down memory lane to recall some special moments from the set. Speaking about his experience working with SRK, Ghai told news agency ANI that while filming, he had to keep reminding King Khan in every scene that he had to avoid his romantic side to justify his character in the film.

Ghai said "I kept reminding him in every scene and song that he has to avoid his compelling, romantic side to justify Arjun's character. It was challenging for him but he nailed it! Adding that he is glad that Pardes has completed 25 years of its release, Subhash Ghai stated, “I am overjoyed over the fact that my baby is celebrating its silver jubilee and continues to receive unwavering adulation from the audience even after 25 years. I pour my heart and soul into every film of mine. Filmmaking is indeed a business but a business of the heart wherein you pour out all that you have for the audience to rejoice and relish.”

Recalling helming the film, Ghai said, "Pardes is a very dear film to me. I would like to congratulate the entire cast and crew and especially the audience for continuing to shower their love even after 25 years. My team tells me that people keep on showering their love, keep recalling the iconic scenes in the digital arena even today."

Pardes also featured, Mahima Chaudhary, Apurva Agnihotri, Amrish Puri, Alok Nath and Himani Shivpuri in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh played the lead role in the blockbuster hit and Mahima played his love interest. Khan played the role of Arjun, a man who is settled in a foreign land but still believes in the cultural values of his country. SRK made his way into the hearts of the audience with his spectacular performance in the film.

