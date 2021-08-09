25 Years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s tribute is proof of their magical bond

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the greatest directors of our times. Be it his imagination, his grand sets or his movies; everything is magical. Well, today, the journey of this man in the industry clocks 25 years, and it is special in every manner. We have all seen the affection SLB has for and and vice versa. These 3 have always created something beyond fans imagination and come out with some of the best movies. Sanjay’s silver jubilee celebration would have been incomplete without a tribute from two of his favourite actors, and so Ranveer and Deepika have stunned everyone with their tribute. Singh posted a video on his Instagram, which showcases Bhansali’s 25 years journey. At the same time, Padukone posted a long note.

Taking to his Instagram, Ranveer Singh shared a video that had bits from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s movies. From Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Saawariya, Devdas, Raam Leela, Black, Devdas, Guzaarish, Khamoshi to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, the video had memorable clips and dialogues from all these great movies. The video also stated the fact that SLB has won 5 National Awards, 12 Filmfare awards and a Padma Shri. He also has broken several records at the Box office. This video will definitely take you on a nostalgic ride. The video ends with a statement from SLB himself, “I have enjoyed every minute of making films these 25 years…and still a long way to go.” Deepika Padukone wrote a long note highlighting the fact that how her journey began, from making a debut in a film that competed with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film to becoming his muse.

Take a look:

The video has already garnered more than 3 lakh views. Well, another actor who has been a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s journey, , too took to his social media account to congratulate the director. He wrote, “Hey Sanjay, Congratulations on your silver jubilee. Your contribution to films is unparalleled. And, I love working with you because your passion & dedication is infectious. Will keenly await several more milestones that are meant for you.”

Hey Sanjay,

Congratulations on your silver jubilee. Your contribution to films is unparalleled. And, I love working with you because your passion & dedication is infectious. Will keenly await several more milestones that are meant for youhttps://t.co/uOc1OWiIGG@bhansali_produc — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 9, 2021

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh looks cute in this monochrome picture; Says ‘Hi’ with his dreamy eyes