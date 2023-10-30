26 years of Dil To Pagal Hai: Karisma Kapoor calls Shah Rukh Khan-Madhuri Dixit starrer 'special film'; PIC

Today marks the 26th anniversary of the immensely successful movie Dil To Pagal Hai. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar, this musical romance directed by Yash Chopra left an indelible mark on both critics and audiences alike. As a tribute to this special milestone, Karisma shared a throwback picture, commemorating the timeless charm of the film that continues to capture hearts even after all these years.

Karisma Kapoor celebrates 26 years of Dil To Pagal Hai

On Monday, October 30, Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to celebrate the 26th anniversary of Dil To Pagal Hai with a heartwarming memory. Sharing a photo where she is seen in her character look standing in front of an artwork of her face, captioned with the lyrics Door Khadi Sharmaye from the melodious song Bholi Si Surat, Karisma commemorated the special film.

Her caption read, “A very special film released on this day (red heart emoji). Join me in celebrating Us @iamsrk @madhuridixitnene @yrf #MemoriesForever #DiltoPaagalHai.”

Yash Raj Films, the makers of Dil To Pagal Hai, celebrated the film's 26th anniversary by sharing sweet moments from the evergreen songs Dholna, Arre Re Arre, Pyaar Kar, and Bholi Si Surat on their Instagram. The caption reflected, “26 years ago, #DilToPagalHai taught us ‘Mohabbat Kya Hai’ and it stayed with us #26YearsOfDTPH.”

Fan reactions to posts about 26 years of Dil To Pagal Hai

The fans poured their hearts out in the comments section, expressing deep nostalgia and love for the movie. Some sentiments included, “My personal favorite, very close to my heart,” and “Ahhh one of the best Bollywood movies and romance! Miss Bollywood.” Another comment lamented, “We don’t get beautiful movies like this anymore!” A fan fondly shared, “Omg......I grew up watching this film & it's so so lovely. All the songs, story....wow.” One exclaimed, “And Nisha is My Most favorite Chara.”

Dil To Pagal Hai, released in 1997, was a romance that unfolded the story of dancers portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Karisma Kapoor who find themselves entangled in a love triangle. Akshay Kumar played the role of Madhuri's childhood friend in this classic.

