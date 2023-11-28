26 years of Ishq: Kajol shares throwback picture with Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla; recalls shoot days

As Ishq completed 26 years of its release today, Kajol dropped a throwback picture with Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla and shared the back story.

Written by Prachurya Nanda Updated on Nov 28, 2023   |  12:29 PM IST  |  3.8K
Picture courtesy: Kajol Devgan Instagram / IMDb

The 1997 romantic action-comedy film Ishq is considered one of the most iconic movies in the history of Hindi cinema. Starring Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Juhi Chawla, this film is guaranteed to bring laughter and joy. As the film completes 26 years of its release today, Kajol took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture with the lead cast from the film. 

Kajol shares throwback picture as Ishq completes 26 years

Today on November 28, Kajol took to her Instragram handle to share a throwback picture with the lead cast of Ishq as the film completed 26 years of its release today. Sharing the picture, she shared the backstory of it and wrote, “This picture was taken once we had finished stomping on the hills of Switzerland for the day.. You can’t see how zapped we were or how we were like “Why does the sun set so late damnit ? “ .. What fab actors we were na ;)” 

