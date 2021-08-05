27 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun: 7 things you didn’t know about Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit starrer

Paise De Do, Joote Le Lo…a song from the film Hum Aapke Hain Koun is still played whenever there is a wedding. It can be said that weddings are incomplete if the song isn't played. Sooraj Barjatya directorial, the 1994 romantic drama, is still adored by people. The film was a super hit at the box office. Right from the songs to attire, everything in the film was perfect. The family drama starred and in the lead roles.

The film not only boosted Salman Khan’s career but also became Bollywood’s first movie to gross over Rs 1 billion. Prem and Nisha’s chemistry had made fans root for their pair. Apart from this, the film also explored tradition, family values and culture. And do you remember that Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal was also seen in the film. Today it has completed 27 years, and let’s take a look at the lesser-known facts about the film.

1. The film was a remake of 'Nadiya Ke Paar', which released in 1982. It was made under Rajshri Productions and starred Sachin, Sadhana Singh, Inder Thakur, Mitali in lead roles.

2. Director Sooraj Barjatya took 2 years to complete the script of the film. The role of Prem was first offered to but he rejected saying that he did not find the role appealing. Then it was offered to Salman Khan.

3. Didi Tera Devar' which emerged as the most popular wedding number is inspired from 'Saare Nabian'. The song 'Saare Nabian' was originally sung by Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. There are total of 14 songs in the film. Songs like Maye Ni Maye, Joote De Do, Hum Aapke Hain Koun became very popular among the masses.

4. Lata Mangeshkar had retired from accepting awards long back. But the song song ‘Didi Tera Devar’ sung by her became so popular that she was awarded Filmfare Special Award.

5. Madhuri Dixit’s satin purple saree with a backless blouse was reported to have cost Rs 1.5 million. And she was reportedly paid a salary of Rs 27,540,000 for playing the role of Nisha.

6. The film was shot in Ooty and it took four years to complete.

7. The film was also dubbed in Telugu as Premalayam.

That year, Sooraj Barjatya bagged the Best Director Award, Madhuri Dixit won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress. The film also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

