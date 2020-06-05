28 years of Khiladi: Akshay Kumar calls the Abbas Mustan directorial a stepping stone in his career

The 1992 crime thriller movie Khiladi featuring Akshay Kumar completes 28 years today. The superstar pens a note expressing his feelings about the same on Twitter.

has been ruling the hearts of millions for almost three decades and continues to do so even now. The actor who began his career in Bollywood with the 1991 movie Saugandh has come a long way now. But there is one name which is synonymous with the superstar for a very long time and that is ‘Khiladi.’ Well, he earned this title after the release of his 1992 movie of the same name that was directed by Abbas Mustan.

Today, as the movie completes 28 years, the director reminisces the good old times on Twitter and writes, “Dear @akshaykumar, Today it’s 28 years since the release of Khiladi, our first film together. Feeling nostalgic. Remembering the entire team specially @iamjohnylever Bhai.” The superstar was quick to respond to the same and replies, “How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai...it’s not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi.” Abbas Mustan has also shared a throwback picture of along with his tweet.

Check out the tweet below:

Dear akshaykumar,

Today it’s 28 years since the release of Khiladi, our first film together. Feeling nostalgic. Remembering the entire team specially iamjohnylever bhai pic.twitter.com/wdkiQPirCB — Abbas Mustan (theabbasmustan) June 5, 2020

Check out Akshay Kumar’s tweet below:

How can I forget Abbas Mustan bhai...it’s not just a film for me but a stepping stone in my career, a title which is now synonymous with me. Thank you for giving me #Khiladi https://t.co/VEpiUBpQyu — Akshay Kumar (akshaykumar) June 5, 2020

For the unversed, the actor was seen alongside Ayesha Jhulka, Sabeeha, Deepak Tijori, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and others in Khiladi. The action-thriller was co-produced by Champak Jain and was declared a hit back then. It is after this movie that Akshay began doing many other projects with titles including the word ‘Khiladi.’

(ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar slips to 52nd spot in Forbes 100 List of World’s Highest Paid Celebs 2020 & is only Indian in it)

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×