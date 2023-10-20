28 years of DDLJ: Kajol gives shoutout to fans for making her and Shah Rukh Khan's film ‘legacy that lives on’

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the musical romance that captured hearts, is marking its 28th anniversary today. The iconic pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the roles of Raj and Simran continues to resonate with audiences, a testament to the enduring charm of the film. Directed by Aditya Chopra, DDLJ holds a special place in Indian cinema as one of its most cherished gems. On this milestone, lead actress Kajol shared a heartfelt post, adorned in green reminiscent of her character, expressing gratitude to the fans for turning the movie into a lasting legacy.

Kajol’s special post for fans on the 28th anniversary of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

On the momentous occasion of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge completing 28 years on Friday, October 20, Kajol took to Instagram to share a special post. She posted a shot from the song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, where she's adorned in her famous green lehenga. The video transitions to a recent clip showcasing Kajol looking stunning in a different shade of green. She also shared a photo of the Swiss Cow Bell, a significant symbol from the movie, bearing autographs of herself, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aditya Chopra. The bell displays the movie's title along with the timeless line, "Come fall in love… all over again… Forever." Additionally, she posted an image of her lehenga featured at the NMACC exhibit.

In her heartfelt caption, Kajol expressed her gratitude and gave a shout-out to the fans who have turned the movie into a lasting legacy. She remarked, “Still wearing green but maybe not the same shade.. 28 years later #DDLJ belongs to you guys... All our fans and people who have made it a legacy that lives on far beyond what we could have ever imagined. Big shoutout to all of you.”

Fan reactions to Kajol's post on 28 years of DDLJ

Kajol’s post evoked a sense of nostalgia among the fans. One fan reminisced, “DDLJ will be in hearts forever.. Raj simran.. Those melodius songs.. The unique story...Those days movies were soo long with many songs nd people love to watch it with lots of happiness.” Another admirer remarked, "You still have the beauty of 28 years ago," while a user revealed, "My first Hindi movie ever. It made me fall in love with you."

