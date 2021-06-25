29 Golden Years of SRK: Here’s how King Khan's fans are celebrating the success of their favorite star

Netizens hail superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he achieves a milestone by completing 29 glorious years in Bollywood. Scroll further to see what the fans tweeted.

who debuted with his film Deewana in 1992 emerged to be one the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh Khan started his stint in the world of television and later played leading roles in some of the biggest hits including ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, and ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’ amongst others. Though the actor is known most for his romantic films, SRK never confided into an image and even in the 90’s did films like ‘Koyla’ and ‘Karan Arjun’ that were action-oriented narratives. The superstar has completed 29 years of pure stardom in the show business.

Shah Rukh Khan in his elaborate career so far has played all shades of characters including a revenge-seeking lover in ‘Baazigar’ and a man on a journey to meet the President of America in ‘My Name is Khan’. He has even received tremendous success in the action-comedy entertainer like ‘Chennai Express’ and a devastated lover in ‘Devdas’. The actor has achieved global superstardom parallel to none and fans have been keenly awaiting the release of his next film reportedly titled ‘Pathan’. To mark SRK’s achievement, his countless fans hailed the superstar on Twitter.

Take a look at the tweets:

From Dehli to Mumbai, Deewana to Zero, Mannat to Burj Khalifa, history of Hardwork and struggle. Remembering 29years of Excellence of the living Legend Shah Rukh Khan, king of Bollywood, the Badshah, the King of romance. #29GoldenYearsOfSRK #Shah Rukh Khan #ShahRukhKhan #Pathan pic.twitter.com/RLmgWjq7ph — Rahul Barwal (@RahulBarwal20) June 24, 2021

"Success is not a good teacher, failure makes you humble." - Shah Rukh Khan at Yale University, 2012 29 #29GoldenYearsOfSRK@iamsrk @Srk_bangalore pic.twitter.com/PaM3ERh2j7 — Rohit Singh (@Rohit17677697) June 24, 2021

sliding into bollywood to rule over it- no one could have done it like @iamsrk #29GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/GqoajkUtCU — a (@nagavallylite) June 24, 2021

I had heard of his dedication but experiencing it first-hand was something else. He is like a blank canvas for his directors He doesn’t act in a film, he makes the film with you - Mani Ratnam #29GoldenYearsOfSRK — (@Srkians143) June 24, 2021

Kabir Khan- One of my favorite Character #29GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/6boUT2VD4K — Shekhar Raaz (@shekharraaz1992) June 24, 2021

A ordinary boy became a King of bollywood..

Salute and such a inspiration all of us.

Love you @iamsrk #29GoldenYearsOfSRK pic.twitter.com/NmWHTkfpSd — Sandip Srkian Banerjee (@SandipB28369874) June 24, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on-screen in a 2018 release called ‘Zero’ co-starring and . He played a vertically challenged man from attains a journey from Meerut to Mars. Though novel in concept, the film did not rake in the moolah at the box office. Since then fans of SRK have been waiting keenly as several reports have arrived regarding the projects he could be doing.

Also Read| 29 years of SRK in Bollywood: 5 notable TV shows from actor’s initial days that will give you a nostalgia kick

Share your comment ×