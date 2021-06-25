  1. Home
29 Golden Years of SRK: Here’s how King Khan's fans are celebrating the success of their favorite star

Netizens hail superstar Shah Rukh Khan as he achieves a milestone by completing 29 glorious years in Bollywood. Scroll further to see what the fans tweeted.
46778 reads Mumbai Updated: June 25, 2021 04:14 am
Shah Rukh Khan who debuted with his film Deewana in 1992 emerged to be one the biggest superstars of Hindi cinema. Shah Rukh Khan started his stint in the world of television and later played leading roles in some of the biggest hits including ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho’, and ‘Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham’ amongst others. Though the actor is known most for his romantic films, SRK never confided into an image and even in the 90’s did films like ‘Koyla’ and ‘Karan Arjun’ that were action-oriented narratives. The superstar has completed 29 years of pure stardom in the show business.

Shah Rukh Khan in his elaborate career so far has played all shades of characters including a revenge-seeking lover in ‘Baazigar’ and a man on a journey to meet the President of America in ‘My Name is Khan’. He has even received tremendous success in the action-comedy entertainer like ‘Chennai Express’ and a devastated lover in ‘Devdas’. The actor has achieved global superstardom parallel to none and fans have been keenly awaiting the release of his next film reportedly titled ‘Pathan’. To mark SRK’s achievement, his countless fans hailed the superstar on Twitter. 

Take a look at the tweets:

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on-screen in a 2018 release called ‘Zero’ co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He played a vertically challenged man from attains a journey from Meerut to Mars. Though novel in concept, the film did not rake in the moolah at the box office. Since then fans of SRK have been waiting keenly as several reports have arrived regarding the projects he could be doing.

