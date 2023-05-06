29 years of Yeh Dillagi: Kajol recalls Akshay Kumar making dal on set after boasting about his cooking skills

Kajol is one of the most loved and popular actresses in Bollywood who has delivered some top hits throughout her career. One of the leading choices of directors, the actress was one of the most bankable actresses in the early 90s. The actress is quite active on social media and often treats fans with stunning pictures of herself, and her family, and shares update about her professional life as well. Today, Kajol took to her social to pen a long note to share her memories from the sets of Yeh Dillagi. The movie released in 1994 completes 29 years today.

Kajol pens a note to mark 29 years of Yeh Dillagi

Kajol took to her Twitter and wrote a note where she focused on all the small memories made on the sets during the shooting of Naresh Malhotra's directorial, Yeh Dillagi. The film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. She took a trip down memory lane as she recalled Akshay Kumar cooking for them and having fun with Saif while shooting a song sequence. She also shared a photo where Saif, Akshay and Kajol are seen smiling for the camera.

Sharing the photo, Kajol wrote, “So much fun on this set.. and all the small memories. @akshaykumar boasting about his cooking skills and finally making us a simple but amazing Dal. Having to walk nearly 1.5 km uphill in the dark in the snow because the car got spoilt at the bottom of the hill and our hotel was at the top and NO CELLPHONES! Riding a horse in an itsy bitsy skirt and thinking my hat would at least cover my face!!! #Saif and me laughing our heads off when we were shooting hothon pe bas and #Sarojji wanting to shoot us instead of the film. Reemaji playing my mother for the first time and sitting and playing cards with her on set. @ManishMalhotra and me doing the trials and #Yashji giving his approval in the middle of trying to give us something to eat.. It’s not the film you remember so much as what you were feeling at the time.. #29YearsOfYehDillagi”

Work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kajol will be seen in the Indian adaptation of the American drama, The Good Wife. She will also be seen in the Om Raut directorial, Adipurush. The movie also stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan.

